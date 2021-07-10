Chiquinquirá Delgado will launch a new brand of chocolates with its name



Chocolates will bear the name Chiquinquirá Delgado.

On the occasion of International Chocolate Day, the renowned presenter and now Venezuelan businesswoman Chiquinquirá Delgado reported that it is fine-tuning the details for the premiere of its brand of healthy chocolates made from Venezuelan cocoa.

The also actress has been working for some months in the elaboration of this product that you want to put on the market, that according to her they are not harmful to health.

“It is a chocolate that can be eaten without guilt, today I come to work even more on development. We have been working on this for 8 months, we already have the product ready”, He explained through stories on his Instagram profile.

Through its publication, she herself visualized what appears to be the label work, as well as the packaging, very happy, contemplating its aroma, while talking about its content.

“It is a chocolate that has vitamins, minerals, collagen has the benefits of cocoa without any preservative ”, he assured. “I already want you to try these combinations,” he described in one of his recordings.

Delgado is considered one of the most successful Venezuelans in the entertainment industry, as she has hosted the main programs of Univision, the television channel where she has worked for almost ten years, which has allowed her to conquer her entire audience with her talent. .