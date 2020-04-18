The Univision star is one of the most beautiful women on Hispanic television

Chiquinquirá Delgado She appeared on Instagram wearing a sports outfit and in addition to looking pretty, she has managed to look elegant because of the nude top with which she combined her leggings.

“We never had so much time to exercise and so little desire” Who else? #️ # letsdothis💪 ”, wrote Chiquinquirá.

View this post on Instagram We never had so much time to exercise and so little desire. Who else? 🙋🏻‍♀️ # letsdothis💪 We’ve never had so much time to work out, and so little motivation 😅 A post shared by Chiquinquira Delgado (@chiqui_delgado) on Apr 17, 2020 at 4:06 pm PDT

It seems that in this quarantine Chiquinquirá is drawing strength from weakness so as not to decline and lose the good line it has.

The Univision star television host is considered one of the most beautiful women on the famous Hispanic network. And not only because of the charisma with which it is handled in front of and off camera, but also because its beauty seems to have no expiration time. The years have only served to make him look more elegant and even young.

View this post on Instagram Around here a lover of # MONDAY, someone else? #mondaylover 🧿 A post shared by Chiquinquira Delgado (@chiqui_delgado) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:22 pm PDT

