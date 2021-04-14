Chiquinquirá Delgado showed her attributes from above and below with a translucent dress



Chiquinquirá Delgado showed off her great body with necklines on all sides.

Photo: ROBYN BECK. / Getty Images

The spectacular cheerleader of the dance reality show Univision, “Look who is dancing”, Chiquinquirá Delgado, reheated the social media with one of her many outfits that left almost nothing to the imagination and that knocked down the jaw of everyone who saw her. During the most recent broadcast of the television show, the former beauty queen made it clear that She is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women on the Latin screens.

In a pink dress with necklines at the bust, sides and leg, the bride of Jorge Ramos left part of its attributes visible, since it was translucent. Through your account Instagram He received hundreds of compliments from his fans, some of them quite risque. “You are a candy and the sweetest “,” Leave Ramos and marry me “ Y “All that yours, goddess?”his fans said.

Just a few days ago, the also actress and model had caused an uproar at the show off her legs so high that she barely shows part of her rear while wearing a pair of cheeks and fishnet stockings. For the cherry on the cake she was on a white sofa and that made her show off that attribute that most flatters her: her legs.

No doubt Chiquinquirá Delgado has managed to position herself as a benchmark for Hispanic beauty, as well as one of the most prodigious presenters on television. His career dates back to almost 30 years of career. Let’s remember that he started very young in his native country Venezuela and from there he did not stop until he achieved internationalization, thus settling in the city of Miami. She is definitely a beautiful, fierce and charismatic woman.

Keep reading:

They broadcast audio of Alejandra Guzmán apparently drunk and saying: “I think people need to hear the truth”

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, has a 19-year-old girlfriend and mother-in-law says “He’s an old man”

Cardi B wears a short top, shows part of the ‘boobies’ and launches her new Reebok inspired by the’ 90s

Look at the ultrasound of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina’s baby.

“She doesn’t look pregnant”, Chiquibaby fans worry about a photo where the pregnancy is not noticeable

Lying on the floor, they help Carolina Sandoval to put on her girdle and she says that ‘she is giving birth’

Lying on the floor, they help Carolina Sandoval to put on her girdle and she says that ‘she is giving birth’