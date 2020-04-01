Chiquinquirá Delgado she does not stop looking beautiful during these days of quarantine, but she also uses to write many messages of reflection, in which she emphasizes enjoying life to the fullest.

In her most recent publication, the Venezuelan woman appears very sensual on the grass, wearing a gray sports outfit. The text that Chiquinquirá wrote was: “Breathing helps, the good vibes help, count your blessings help, hug your children help, meditation and prayer help, help others help, burn calories help, eat chocolate help, go out to the window and feel the air and the sun help ”.

The driver has taken advantage of these moments to exercise, read books and share some photographs of the countries she has visited, such as Spain; precisely in a TBT publication Chiquinquirá said: “We will return to smile together #madrid very soon, sending all my love and strength to so many loved people in Spain”.

