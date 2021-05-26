Chiquinquirá Delgado reveals moved what happened to her father

Chiquinquirá Delgado is a very reserved woman with her personal life. In his history there are still many chapters that he has not told his fans; However, in an emotional interview with Marcela sarmientoShe opened her heart like never before to reveal the details of her childhood, and how she never spoke before about her father, who passed away when she was only 17 years old.

© @ chiqui_delgadoChiquinquirá had not spoken in public about his father, until now

“My father passed away and it is a story that perhaps I have never told because the opportunity has not been given,” said the native of Venezuela after being questioned about her father’s whereabouts. For Chiqui it is not a simple matter despite the passage of time, since everything was very sudden and she could not say goodbye to him.

“I was in a beauty pageant where he had sent me, in Japan. When I return to Venezuela they tell me: ‘your father died and we already buried him,’ “he recalled. The shock was very great, because in addition to not having found out what was happening, he was not present at the funeral.

“Imagine what that means for a 17-year-old girl. It was a very difficult moment, ”he added. The fact of not saying goodbye to him makes Chiqui have the idea that she will see him again. “Something very curious happens to me, I feel like my dad never left. That he is going to appear at any moment, “he said.

Chiquinquirá has said goodbye to him on multiple occasions, but the presence of his father is something that remains: “I have already told him, I have breathed it, I have cried, I always remember him. I have him everywhere, but I feel that he is with me, that he is that angel that accompanies me. He was a very kind man ”.

© @ chiquidelgado After the death of her father, Chiqui became much more attached to her mother

The role of mother and father of Chiquinquirá Delgado

The actress is also the mother of two beautiful girls: María Elena Dávila and Carlota Santos, whom she had at different stages of her life. “I have had to be a mother and father twice, and raise girls. It’s not easy at all, ”she said about motherhood.

© @ chiqui_delgadoChiquinquirá has two daughters: María Elena Dávila and Carlota Santos

“María Elena is already grown up, she has made her life, she is a successful woman in what she does and clear in life. She wants to pursue acting and music. She manages the relationship with her father, I no longer have anything to do with it ”, she revealed. “With Carlota, yes, I make every effort so that, even if she is not with her father, she maintains that relationship with him and sees him,” he said.