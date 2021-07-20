Chiquinquirá Delgado enjoys Paris with her daughter Carlota

After spending a few days in Spain, Chiquinquirá Delgado moved to France to continue his vacation with the youngest of her daughters, Carlota Valentina Sarcos . The 11-year-old girl, the fruit of her marriage to Daniel Sarcos, has become the best companion of ‘Chiqui’ and together they toured Paris, one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Through her social networks, the television presenter gave her fans a glimpse of how well she had with her daughter during her summer vacation. Mother and daughter went to Disneyland Paris, visited the Louvre Museum, enjoyed French cuisine, and more.