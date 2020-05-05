.

Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquira Delgado announce that they got married.

Chiquinquirá Delgado was one of the guests in the digital show of the journalist and writer Luz María Doria in the midst of the quarantine experienced worldwide by COVID-19. During the broadcast, the Venezuelan star revealed that she married the famous Mexican journalist in a “symbolic” wedding that was celebrated in India in September 2014, as Univision Famosos reported.

Also, the television host confessed that Ramos gave her a ring during a romantic trip they made to Paris, but this happened after the wedding they celebrated in India in 2014. In an interview with “Wake up America” a few years ago Behind, Delgado questioned “his symbolic wedding” with Jorge Ramos:

“There are many ways to get married, everyone has their ritual, maybe on one of those trips something happened … Maybe one day I will bring you the photo,” he said at the time.

On the other hand, Jorge Ramos joined Chiquinquirá Delgado during a moment of the intimate conversation he had live with Luz Maria Dora through the Instagram platform in the evening hours of Monday, May 4. In the interview, the couple was very sincere when they confessed that both have already had experiences with marriage and that it is something they do not want to repeat, so they live their love relationship in a way that has worked for them for many years.

Everything you need to know about the love story of Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado:

The love relationship between Chiquinquirá Delgado and Jorge Ramos is considered one of the most stable in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry. The couple’s romance began in 2011 after meeting in the corridors of the Univision television network.

Since then, the couple has been together and away from any type of personal scandal, since they have been very suspicious of their relationship. In an interview with Chumel Torres, Jorge Ramos spoke about his relationship with Chiquinquirá Delgado (via Msn):

“I have lived with Chiquinquirá Delgado for many years, a wonderful Venezuelan whom I adore. We live with her daughter Carlota, who is charming. I have two children, Paola who is 30, who lives in New York; Nicolás who is in college and who is also an incredible kicker of American football. ”

What celebrities was Chiquinquirá Delgado previously married to and how many daughters does he have?

Venezuelan television presenter Chiquinquirá Delgado was married to Venezuelan actor and singer-songwriter Guillermo Dávila, the couple married on September 21, 1991 and are the common parents of María Elena Dávila. After the birth of their daughter, Dávila and Delgado announced their separation.

After his first failed marriage, Delgado swore eternal love with the famous television presenter Daniel Sarcos in a majestic wedding that took place in Venezuela in 2004 and was televised by one of the main television networks in that country.

In 2010, Delgado announced the birth of his second daughter Carlota Valentina Sarcos Delgado, the result of her marriage to Daniel Sarcos. However, in November of that same year, the couple announced their separation through a press release.

Jorge Ramos: Who were you married to and how many children do you have?

Jorge Ramos was married to Gina Montaner, daughter of the successful Cuban author Carlos Alberto Montaner. The couple became parents of Paola Ramos Montaner in 1988. However, they announced their separation two years after the birth of their daughter. The 30-year-old currently resides in New York City.

In 1992, Ramos was given a new opportunity in married life by marrying Lisa Bolívar in an ecclesiastical ceremony that was held at the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bolívar and Ramos are the parents of Nicolás, who is currently in college and a sports fan (via Jorge Ramos’ biography on Wikipedia).

Since 2011, Chiquinquirá Delgado and Jorge Ramos have had a consolidated love relationship and to date, they have no children in common.

