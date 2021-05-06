Chiquibaby reveals the sex of the baby she is expecting

Mezcalent Chiquibaby is in the sweet waiting of a girl.

Stephanie Himonidis, known artistically as “Chiquibaby”, was happier than ever when she announced that the first baby she is expecting is a girl.

The Mexican television presenter announced the news in a recent special broadcast of the Telemundo show “Hoy Día”.

Gerardo López, Himonidis’ husband, was in charge of surprising all Telemundo viewers by raising a pink smoke that revealed in a very original way that they are in the sweet waiting of a girl.

Stephanie Himonidis reveals her baby’s gender: It’s a girl! | todayDay | TelemundoOfficial video of todayDay. Our presenter Stephanie Himonidis and her husband Gerardo López revealed that the baby they are expecting will be a girl whose name they did not want to advance, but they assured that they await her with a lot of love and emotion. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram .com / hoydia / SUBSCRIBE:… 2021-05-05T16: 36: 06Z

“I am super happy with Gerardo to be able to share this news. I want to thank all of you as a team and my family, ”Chiquibaby said after the happy news was released.

“I am first of all very grateful and we are blessed. I thank God that he gave us the opportunity to have a little princess at home, I think it will unite us as a bigger family for the two of us. I know we are going to love her very much, ”said López, mentioning how happy he is to be able to welcome his first daughter with Stephanie Himonidis.

Did Stephanie Himonidis have the opportunity to choose the sex of her first baby?

Stephanie Himonidis, “Chiquibaby,” recently starred in an online edition of People en Español magazine to reveal exclusive details about her first pregnancy.

During the interview, the star said that it was impossible to choose the sex of her baby, although it was initially one of the decisions she could make when undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment.

“When you do the in vitro fertilization procedure, you can make the decision if you want to know if it is a boy or a girl. In my case, I had the option to choose and I wanted to know, I wanted to choose. At the mere hour there was not much choice [risas], because my embryos were of the same sex. As was my first [hijo] I wanted to choose, but at the end of the day it is a little light that they sent us out there and we are happy that it is a girl “, confessed Chiquibaby in an interview with the American publication.

Chiquibaby already has a name for her first daughter

Chiquibaby admitted to People en Español that she chose her firstborn’s name during the first weeks of her pregnancy. Although she did not make it public, the Mexican interpreter assured that the name of her first baby is closely related to water.

“I want to remember exactly when I decided on the name, but it was very early and my husband told me he liked it too. The only thing that was debatable was the middle name, but I think it will stick with one name. I have not wanted to say much because everyone thinks. We will share it later. The only thing I can tell you is that it is a short name and it has to do with water, ”said the talented television presenter.

Stephanie Himonidis and Gerardo López will welcome their first daughter together after six years of vowing eternal love at a romantic wedding in Mexico.