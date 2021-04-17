Chiquibaby, pregnant, in mandatory quarantine for having had contact with Alejandro Fernández



Unfortunately, Chiquibaby will have to be isolated for a few days until it is known free of coronavirus.

Thanks to the COVID-19 tests that were carried out during the Latin American Music Awards rehearsals, it was learned that Alejandro Fernandez he was positive for said virus. Unfortunately this disabled him to perform at said musical event, in which he was going to perform live. But this news also generated other reactions. People who had contact with “El Potrillo” will have to go into quarantine, one of these is Chiquibaby, who days ago shared with him during an interview.

This obviously took her away from Hoy Día, a program she hosts alongside Adamari López. Regarding his absence and the pandemic, he stated: “Telemundo and the entire production of the Latin AMAs have been very responsible, they were doing all the necessary tests so that everyone was well and thus they discovered then that he had COVID and that he could not appear and get together with others ”.

People in Spanish magazine spoke with the driver and confirmed to be in quarantine, this is currently preventive because it has not been confirmed that she is positive for the virus: “I am in quarantine as a preventive measure due to my contact with Alejandro Fernández.” He also said he felt good, healthy. At the moment he does not confirm having any symptoms related to the coronavirus. He has also wished the Mexican singer a speedy recovery.

Here is the complete statement from the Telemundo host:

“I am in voluntary quarantine! 🙏🏻 Hello my loves! I have received many messages asking me how I am and why I have not been in the show these days. Well, this is the reason, I am in voluntary preventive quarantine after the interview with @alexoficial who tested positive for Covid-19, and I hope he will recover very very soon. I have felt very good and this decision comes as a precaution! I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that it is very important that each one of you do your bit… So, if you have the possibility, join our campaign #PlanificaTuVacuna in @Telemundo Everyone to take care of us a lot !!

