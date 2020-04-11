Chiqui Baby.

This Sunday, like the past with Palm Sunday, Stephanie Himonidis, better known as ‘Chiqui Baby‘, Will be in charge of the responsibility, and “The blessing”, as she says, from being the presenter of the ‘Easter Mass’ which will give in Pope Francisco in the Vatican.

Yes, as part of the initiative of Telemundo #QuedateEnCasa, the chain will culminate Easter with the live transmission, from coast to coast, of the Easter and Resurrection Mass from the Vatican this Sunday, April 12 at 5 AM East / 4 AM Central / 2 AM Pacific, under the leadership of Chiquibaby and Rogelio Mora-Taglia these two hours and the broadcast at 9/8 AM Centro.

We exclusively spoke with the presenter of ‘A new day’, who also tells us how he experiences the COVID-19 pandemic in first person.

-How are you living all this that is happening?

Chiqui Baby: It is certainly something historical. Something unprecedented. I had to experience it first hand. Not only did I travel to Europe, I came back and saw the impact being here in the United States of what was happening in New York and Spain. I really do not believe it so far from everything that is happening. I was one of the first who had to do voluntary quarantine. So I have experienced it first hand. But it has also been a great teaching because the same that I live I can transmit to the public. So as a communicator it has been a great responsibility and I am very happy and proud of what ‘A New Day’ has done to reach out to the public at the moment when they really need it.

-What impresses you the most?

Ch: What has impressed me most of all this is how we have reinvented ourselves. How the human being adapts to everything he is living. For so long we have criticized the influence that technology has. Today, as journalists and communicators, we have realized the great value of the telephone, tablets for students and doctors, and for one as a communicator. We were the first to broadcast from home. So, I believe that we have learned to reinvent ourselves and be creative and to value the little things that make human beings good.

-Are you afraid?

Ch: Notice that I am not afraid. I think I have taken all this more calmly. I don’t know if due to the fact that maybe I lived it so closely. I was in Spain and New York and then here. It scared me more to see the reaction of many people who live in fear. But, I try to be positive and transmit that through social media and through the program. I remain very optimistic. I am afraid of what may come. The fact that it will affect us as human beings, as an economy in the future when it ends, that we hope this will be soon.

-What are the precautions you take?

Ch: Obviously I have the responsibility to work and we do it with a minimum of personnel taking care of ourselves with the distance. The company, my respects to NBCU / Telemundo that has taken many precautionary measures towards its employees and that I applaud them. For me it has been a great responsibility to be able to come to work, but it is something that we must do. Obviously, we have split … Some at home and some on set, but I try not to go out. Once I arrive at my house, I do not go out and nothing else I live with my husband, taking the necessary precautions according to the authorities and what the doctors and others tell us.

-This Sunday, like the past, you are in charge of leading one of the days that will remain forever in history: the Paschal Mass of Pope Francis without people either in the Vatican or in the churches, what does it mean? for you professionally and as a human being?

Ch: Honestly, first of all I appreciate the opportunity, and number two, the trust that the company and my supervisors give me to do this. It really is a transmission that I have never done and it fills me with great pride, but at the end of the day I think it is a blessing. I’m catholic. My grandmother was very fervent of religion. The new generations have already changed a little, but I believe that this is a sign from God, our Lord. A great blessing that allows me to do what I am most passionate about is communicating, informing people, and besides, being able to make this transmission now.

-As a communicator you will have a great responsibility, what do you have in mind for that day?

Ch: This Easter Sunday, Easter Sunday, I do this transmission again with Rogelio Mora-Tagle. It is a great responsibility without a doubt, but I see it more as a moment of transmitting tranquility to the people who are watching us. Telling them that you should never lose faith and hope and that everything will be fine. At the end of the day, the Mass and the Holy Father will make and send their relevant message which I am sure will be full of great strength and will be a very powerful message. Simply, we will accompany the public that has always been faithful to us and we will speak from the heart. I as a human being know that this will leave us a great teaching at the end of the day.

