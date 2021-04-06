Chiquibaby and more celebrities come out to defend Francisca Lachapel

Chiquibaby from ‘Hoy Día’, who is also pregnant, and more famous people, come out to defend Francisca Lachapel, who is fed up with criticism and that they mess with her pregnancy and what it looks like, she uploaded a video to her networks asking for peace.

Less than 4 hours after uploading that confession of almost 10 minutes, where She talks to those who call her ‘fat’, or that she dresses like an older woman, that she is not a perfect pregnant woman, and all kinds of criticism, the video has more than 14 thousand supportive comments.

Many of them are from colleagues and celebrities such as Chiquibaby, Karla Monroig, Larry Hernández, Olga Tañón and Julián Gil himself with whom he had an altercation a few days ago when Lachapel said that the actor should stop talking about his ex, Marjorie de Sousa.

Below you will find many of the messages of support from celebrities to Francisca:

“You’re a sweetheart!!!!!!!! Pretty! Strong!!!!! I’m with you. I am very proud of you for talking about this topic, people have to know the truth of things! I applaud you !!!!!! ”, Chiquis Rivera.

“Give them everything !!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 👏👏👏👏👏👏 very proud of you !! Love u! And stop saying that you are not the perfect pregnant !!! YOU ARE THE PERFECT PREGNANT BECAUSE EACH ONE IS PERFECT IN HIS DIFFERENCE !!! Love u “, Jomari Goyso.

“Love foolish words, deaf ears! Enjoy your moment and your baby to the fullest! 🙏🏼✨ God bless you greatly! 🙌🔥 ”, Clarissa Molina.

“I would love to see more people in the environment as beautiful, genuine and sincere as you.

You are a good woman and this is what she is really worth! God protect you and bless you forever! A tight hug !!!! 🎀 ”, Olga Tañón.

“It hurts to see that a woman who is experiencing the most beautiful process in life, which is a pregnancy, has to be dealing with this situation. It’s good that you raise your voice, because we all must. I loved your message and I am going to share it! And always remember, dear compatriot, that you are the only one who has the power to allow things to hurt you or not. THE POWER IS YOURS. God bless you! ”, Lourdes Stephen.

“Big hug friend and God with you so no one can take away your beautiful Light 🙌”, Larry Hernández.

“But you look prettier than ever! I told you when I saw you !!!! Don’t listen to any negative comments! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”, Quique Usales.

“Francis bella, you are in the most beautiful stage of your life. You have been and will always be beautiful inside and out. Those of us who have the pleasure of meeting you know what a wonderful human being you are. Unfortunately, with this social media thing, people hide behind a profile to write silly comments that I’m sure they don’t even think about much less would they dare to say in person. You are DIVINE !!!!! I adore you ”, Carolina Sarassa.

“Fran, you look beautiful! How sad to hear that there are people so insensitive that they do not respect the beautiful process of a pregnant woman. I understand how you feel because I lived it and yes, those comments hurt and affect. More when they come from other women who in theory should be more empathetic. I sincerely hope that God gives you wisdom to filter those comments and that nothing and no one can tarnish this unique moment that you are living. Usually these kinds of comments are born out of their own dissatisfaction and insecurities. You keep shining princess and enjoy every moment of your first pregnancy. God bless you ”, Karla Monroig.

“Francisca, don’t pay any attention…. you are not fat … you are filled with a being that will make you the happiest woman and mother in the world … that you are not perfect? And who is perfect? Nobody… Enjoy your motherhood, which is the most beautiful stage of a woman ❤️ We love you 🙏🏼 ”, Julián Gil.

“Francisca Muñeca you are a GREAT Woman who is about to become a mother, people will always comment and criticize and we will never please anyone, enjoy this moment and I am with you making changes that in the end will be worth a THOUSAND !!!! 💋 👶 👧 congratulations !!! ”, Chiquibaby.

“My beautiful Fran, those people who criticize are just self-conscious people who make them feel good to make others feel bad. You look beautiful! Don’t let anyone make you feel otherwise. I am very proud of you and I think you are the PERFECT pregnant! ♥ ️🙏🏽 ”, Sandra Echeverría.

“As the Bible says! Because of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks”(Matthew 12:34). All those comments in bad taste are so small and empty before the blessing and happiness that you are living! You are beautiful! Keep it up! God is good 🙌🏻❤️🙏🏻 TQM ”, Jackie Guerrido.

Francisca, who since winning ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ has been the target of bullying, this time said enough and decided to turn on her cell phone camera and go out and defend herself.

“They have written me things like that I am fat, that pregnancy does not feel very good, that now I dress like an old woman, that I be careful… A number of things and not only written, also there have been people who have told me to my faceSo I was left in shock and open-mouthed at those comments, because I can’t even understand the lack of sensitivity yet, ”he began by saying.