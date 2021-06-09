Chiquibaby and Adamari López conquer Instagram with their friendship: together they ignore the ugly comments

Chiquibaby and Adamari López They have managed to conquer the hearts of their followers with this photo shared by Hoy Día’s Instagram. “I love it,” wrote the host that with her pregnancy she has happy fans. “I love you my @chiquibaby,” wrote Adamari, who in recent days has faced severe public exposure after her split with Toni Costa. Together, there is no doubt, they ignore the cruel comments they sometimes receive on social media.

Even when it was rumored that Adamari and Chiquibaby would take a backseat with the new format of Telemundo’s morning show, the affection of the public keeps them firm in this production and through messages the fans show how much they enjoy seeing them together on “Hoy Día”.

“Blessings for both of you. May the Lord allow that beautiful friendship that unites them to last a lifetime ”, commented a follower before this photograph. “Adamari is always admired for your good heart does not give importance to the negative God bless you”, they said, on the other hand, to the Puerto Rican.

Precious. Beautiful Beautiful. Divine. All these adjectives were dedicated to both celebrities, many also emphasized that they love how Chiquibaby has been dressed throughout her pregnancy process: “Fashionista” say several.

Here are some of her looks this week:

