Chiqui dressed by Anastasia Kvitko lets her charm free

Known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Anastasia Kvitko showed off her charms in a black dress, it left very little to the imagination.

This interesting piece of clothing that the beautiful girl wore russian model and Instagram celebrity, it was extremely tight to her body and was also a bit revealing.

Anastasia kvitko He has delighted the pupil of his followers from 2014 to date, he is part of a select group of personalities and models that have left their mark among Internet users.

You may recognize some names such as: Mia Khalifa, Ana Cheri, Elsa Jean, Demi Rose, Lana Rhoades, and Abigail Ratchford.

In her photo she appears with a dress that appears to be two pieces because her abdomen shows a little, it has some crossed parts and her huge charms superiors were left a bit exposed.

Very concentrated is that the model appears in her photographs, there are two, one from the front and the other from the back, in the description she asked her fans an interesting question, she wanted to know which of the two they liked more.

Thanks to her voluptuous figure, several of her admirers could not choose one of the photos, so they chose both.