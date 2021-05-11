chips go farther than hands

Are we going to a big brother with a mask?

At this stage, one wonders what role technology can play in public health during the so-called ‘new normal’ or, going further, the post-COVID era.

For example, when making possible the movements of the population with sufficient health security conditions. In this sense, we are seeing somewhat extravagant – or rather disturbing – initiatives, such as the now famous robotic dogs that patrol Singapore’s parks to ensure social distance. The use of drones to monitor that there are no large crowds, the circuits of cameras with sensors to check the use of masks in certain spaces or transport networks are more likely to become something everyday – a system similar to the one that already exists on the roads. Spanish to control the use of the belt -, the installation of arches of control of corporal temperature in the entrances to closed premises …

In the case of thermal arcs, there are doubts about their reliability. Its use is based on the premise that a person’s body temperature is a symptom that they may suffer from COVID-19 and therefore transmit the virus that causes it. But as Miguel Ángel Lucas del Amo, a lawyer from the Data Protection Department of COFM Servicios 31 (a professional consulting services company for the health sector) says, “this conclusion is hasty, since we are faced with a criterion that has not been scientifically proven. It is not a measure that guarantees the non-transmission of the coronavirus, given that the number of asymptomatic patients is high ”.

Temperature arcs raise another concern: How is its use compatible with privacy and intimacy? According to the criteria of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection, the manager of a public place cannot take data related to a person’s health and process it without further ado. For this reason, Lucas del Amo considers that “these systems should not record the information obtained by associating it with data that identifies individuals. These equipments must be approved and the temperature measurement must always be done by qualified personnel. And users must be informed that this control is going to be carried out ”.

Tracking and tracking apps for those infected with covid-19 are emerging as a much more useful technology than temperature arcs. According to Xavier Salla, associate professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​“mobile devices are widely implanted in society and seem the best resource for control; they provide a lot of information about individuals within a community ”. But Salla recalls that “the citizen should participate in setting limits to the use of these tools.” In Spain, the Government is developing an app to track contagion cases, similar to those already implemented in countries such as France, Switzerland, Germany and Portugal, with the support of Apple and Google. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has reported that this project will respect data protection and will be managed “with caution and analyzing whether the information collected is effective for the traceability of contacts.” As he says, “these applications have an additional difficulty: they depend on the will of the citizens.”