Chipotle: Promotion of free burritos for those vaccinated against COVID went wrong and got workers in trouble



The promotion would be valid for everyone who gets the vaccine.

Photo: Brandon Bell / .

To join efforts to encourage people in the United States to get vaccinated, the famous fast food chain Chipotle decided to make an aggressive “buy one get one free” offer, where customers could get two burritos from the chain for paying just one.

The promotion was valid on July 6 after 3 in the afternoon. This offer would be given to anyone who gets the vaccine.

However, although the intention was good, the promotion did not go smoothly. And is that the popular Mexican food restaurant did not give their workers advance notice that the promotion would take placeNor did it provide the right number of workers for the locations or provide enough ingredients, even knowing they would be much busier than usual, Business Insider reported.

Additionally, on promo day, many Chipotle locations were understaffed, resulting in long wait times and lines at the door for customers trying to take advantage of the promo and get their free burrito.

On the other hand, behind the counter, employees were overwhelmed with overwork, so they were stressed out and in a rush trying to deal with the seemingly endless number of customers drawn in by the promotion.

As if this weren’t enough, some employees at various locations reported that they were running out of the most basic ingredients to make the burritos, such as lettuce, sour cream, brown rice, steak, corn, vegetables, and guacamole, making it difficult for them to do their jobs. And it infuriated many of the customers.

Significant staffing and ingredient shortages forced some employees to do their best with what they had, reducing the quality of food preparation, all just to try to keep up with demand.

Although several media, such as the same Business Insider and Mashed, have said that the promotion was a chaotic event for the Chipotle workers, the Mexican food chain has not made any statement about the problems that occurred. But Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s director of corporate affairs and food safety, told Business Insider: “It was a very successful day and we are proud to participate in National Vaccine Action Month.”

–You may also be interested: IHOP will give stacks of pancakes for only $ 0.58 nationwide this July 13