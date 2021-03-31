Every day that passes, more companies are beginning to take an interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Especially after a company of the stature of Tesla, began to bet heavily on Bitcoin, acquiring the cryptocurrency as an asset store of value, and later beginning to accept it as a means of payment for their cars. For this reason, Chipotle now joins the Bitcoin wave in Tweet of the Day, with a special Burrito Day event:

Chipotle embraces Bitcoin

Bitcoin adoption seems inevitable in the long run. And, the cryptocurrency has made constant advances in the business world in recent months, as it has been increasing its price and its adoption worldwide. Convincing companies like Tesla and now Chipotle to integrate Bitcoin into their advertising.

Thus, while Tesla has begun to accept cryptocurrency as a means of payment for its cars. Chipotle has decided to take a different route, because although Bitcoin cannot be used to buy products from the Mexican food chain. The company will be holding a raffle this Thursday from 9:00 am PST for National Burrito Day.

In it, Chipotle will give away the equivalent of $ 100,000 in Bitcoin, as well as free burritos for its customers. To do this, they must enter a web page enabled for the day, where they must guess a 6-digit code. Taking ten attempts to win either up to $ 25,000 in BTC or free burritos, giving away the equivalent of $ 100,000 in Mexican food during the celebration.

“Bitcoin, anyone?”

Thus, Chipotle joins the Bitcoin wave by taking an alternative path to that of other companies. Well, although it would not be practical for the chain to start accepting payments in the cryptocurrency, due to the waiting times for the execution of operations on its Blockchain. By holding this event, you would be attracting the attention of your American customers, while also promoting the adoption of Bitcoin. A milestone that undoubtedly accounts for the level of penetration that BTC is achieving among large American companies.

