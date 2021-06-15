Chipotle customers complain of getting smaller and smaller burritos



As if that weren’t enough, Chipotle just raised menu prices by about 4%.

People love Chipotle because they can order their burritos filled with their favorite ingredients with the certainty that they will be satisfied by the good size of these products.

However, a lot of customers have been feeling upset and disappointed lately because, in their opinion, Chipotle is serving you smaller and smaller burritoss. In fact, people have taken to their social media to share their frustration.

Are food shortages hitting Chipotle too? This is the smallest burrito ever ($ 1 bill added for reference) and there was only three little bits of steak in the entire quesadilla. @ChipotleTweets @marclippincott pic.twitter.com/6O4LTbZZUi – Elisa Lippincott (@elisal) June 10, 2021

Some have taken to Twitter to show off small portions and burritos. People used dollar bills, rulers, and beer cans as a reference for food size.

@ChipotleTweets why would your employees make a burrito this small? This is crazy. I feel extra ripped off because it was an online order and they knew I couldn’t say anything. If I wanted a small burrito I’d go to @tacobell can you please make this right? pic.twitter.com/zGAZb1zpw2 – Patrick (@ PatrickBoston21) June 11, 2021

As if that weren’t enough, Chipotle just raised menu prices by roughly 4% to offset higher employee salaries. That is an average Chipotle dish now costs between $ 0.30 and $ 0.40 cents more than a few months ago.

@ChipotleTweets did I accidentally get a frozen Amy’s burrito by mistake for $ 8.35? This burrito is tiny. #rippedoff #qualitycontrol pic.twitter.com/PuicEMBEVa – Allen Mason (@allenrmason) April 24, 2021

Along with labor, ingredient prices have also risen. Chipotle’s staple ingredients, like corn and avocados, became more expensive this year as demand increased and there were delays in shipments – caused by the pandemic – all of which drove prices up. Chicken in particular has become more expensive and overall food costs have risen 2.4% year-over-year.

It should be noted that Almost all of the Twitter complaints about small burritos are about orders made through the company’s app.. In other words, people didn’t really see the food being prepared, as reported by Business Insider.

Chipotle works on an assembly line type model – like Subway – where customers move through the ingredient line to choose what they want in a burrito.

Chipotle locations also have a second backstage assembly line called a “digital fabrication line”. This section focuses on placing orders that are made through apps.

If it’s true that your portion sizes are intentionally getting smaller, Chipotle wouldn’t be the only retailer to do so. And it is that companies of this type are increasingly resorting to serve your products in smaller sizes to avoid giving customers higher prices. In this way, they keep the same prices for smaller packages and less product.

And is that when the prices of the ingredients of the product rise, the company will really have two options: either raise the price to consumers or give them a little less product but at the same price. Often times, companies at this crossroads choose the latter.

