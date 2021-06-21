Chip with artificial intelligence and powered by solar energy

Artificial intelligence is used in many very useful applications, such as predicting the life of a machine through its vibrations, monitoring the heart activity of patients, and incorporating facial recognition capabilities into video surveillance systems. .

The downside is that artificial intelligence devices often require a lot of power, and in most cases, they must be permanently connected to the cloud, which raises issues related to data protection, power consumption and other issues.

Stéphane Emery’s team from the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) may have found a way around these problems, thanks to a new system that fits on a chip and has been developed by the team.

The new chip is powered by a tiny battery or small solar cell and executes artificial intelligence operations locally on the chip rather than in the cloud.

In addition, its system is fully modular and can be adapted to any application that requires real-time image and signal processing, especially when it comes to sensitive data.

The CSEM chip is powered by an entirely new signal processing architecture that minimizes the amount of power the chip requires.

The integrated circuit can carry out complicated artificial intelligence operations, such as face, voice and gesture recognition and heart monitoring. (Photo: CSEM)

CSEM innovation opens the door to an entirely new generation of processor-based devices that can function independently for more than a year. In addition, it dramatically reduces the costs of installation and maintenance of these devices and allows them to be used in places where it would be difficult to change the battery. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)