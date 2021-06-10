Chip shortage could fuel counterfeit market boom | Industry

Analyst warn of the danger of fake semiconductors given the despair generated in companies by the shortage of chips.

When there is a great demand for any product that responsible industry cannot cope with, counterfeiters and scammers take advantage to make the august. This is the new risk facing the tech market according to analysts.

The demand for electronic products during the quarantine has been maintained and it seems that it will continue to have a good rhythm. This has caused, among other factors, a problem for semiconductor manufacturers that cannot cope with it, which translates into delays in the production and delivery of devices that depend on those chips, companies desperate to sell, but who cannot. .

“If 5,000 pieces are needed next week to avoid closing a production line, it is generated in a situation of trouble for the purchase and ends up lowering the guard,” explained Diganta Das, researcher of counterfeit electronic products at the Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering (CALCE), to ZDNet. Verification rules and testing processes are relaxed to find a replacement faster for those parts that do not arrive.

So far, analysts like Das have not noticed a rise in that counterfeit market, but are warning companies not to relax. He assures that companies with low sales and production volume will be the most affected by these scams due to the shortage and desperation of the industry.

Tech giants are better protected from these hoaxes, their large production volumes have led them to develop stronger supply chains in which they buy components directly from manufacturers and not through intermediate distributors.

Diganta Das points out sectors such as defense or medical care as the most defenseless in this market. These small businesses or buyers use franchised distributors who buy directly from the franchisee, or independent distributors who locate the chips from different places where there may be excess inventory.

Both Gartner analysts and major companies (NVIDIA, Intel or TSMC) have agreed in their latest predictions, they consider that the shortage will continue to cause problems in the market until 2022 and 2023, although measures are already being taken. Das ensures that companies understand the risks and are warned to avoid the risk of scams and counterfeits as much as possible. Over time it will be possible to analyze whether these deceptions grow with this situation.