chip shortage attracts smugglers’ interest

Desperation over the semiconductor crisis is causing surreal images. This is the case described by the Hong Kong customs service, who this week have confiscated a smuggling network that was trying to illegally pass more than 2,200 CPUs, more than 1,000 RAM memories, about 630 smartphones and about 70 cosmetic products, all with an approximate value of about 4 million dollars to change.

As part of this investigation, on June 16 a driver was arrested. As described by HKEPC, on the way from Hong Kong to Macau, a nervous man was stopped. Not for less, as it had up to 256 high-end Intel CPUs attached to the body. A stash of great value, considering that it was Intel Core i7-10700 and Intel Core i9-10900K processors.

More than 100,000 euros in CPUs tied to the body

All 256 CPUs seized. Image: Hong Kong Customs.

The 256 Intel CPUs seized were worth about 800,000 yuan, just over 100,000 euros to change. Specifically, it was Intel’s 10th generation high-end chipsets, manufactured in 14 nanometers. As can be seen in the images, the man had the CPUs tied to his legs and back with plastic wrap.

It was not the only case, since on June 26 in the same location Another driver was pulled over with 52 Intel CPUs hidden under the driver’s seats, as described by PCGamer.

The smuggling of computer parts and components is becoming a trend despite the fact that, according to Hong Kong customs, it is penalized with a fine of up to $ 2 million and seven years in prison.

The price of components has remained exorbitant until recently. In the case of graphics cards and due to China’s persecution of cryptocurrency mining, the price of GPUs has experienced a general decline.

The semiconductor crisis is expected to last until 2022, long enough for there to perhaps be further cases of component smugglers. If before mobile phones were one of the most common objects in these cases, now shortages have turned processors into another coveted piece by smugglers.

