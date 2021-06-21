chip shortage, according to Oddo BHF

After a very tight shutdown in the first quarter of 2020, industrial demand in China suddenly took off in the second quarter, squeezing a large number of global manufacturers.

Meanwhile, major Chinese smartphone manufacturers (Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi) launched into a pitched battle to unseat Huawei in the market through “double dose” orders for chips and electronic components, thus drying up the supply available to its direct competitors.

In the fourth quarter, automobile demand, in turn, rebounded, with an additional boost to semiconductor demand from the transition from internal combustion to electric engines.

And finally, during this “stay at home” era, there was never a decline in demand for semiconductors for PCs, smartphones, video games, and so on.

More recently, in February 2021, bad weather made things worse, with the partial closure of component factories. Blackouts caused by the Great Texas Frost of February 2021 affected major production facilities for Samsung Electronics, Infineon and NXP, while an earthquake in Japan shut down Renesas’ Naka factory for two days.

The semiconductor market this dominated by a duopoly: TSMC (from Taiwan) and Samsung Electronics (from South Korea), which have relegated other companies (Global Foundries, UMC and SMIC, for example) to satellite roles. The TSMC and Samsung factories are clearly the bottleneck of the entire global semiconductor chain. With their full order books, they can raise their prices and, above all, choose their customers and focus on the “leading edge” (the most profitable part of the market), mainly customers such as Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD and Mediatek, leaving the less profitable “laggard nodes” to their Greater China competitors, such as UMC and SMIC, for example.

However, the race is far from over. Intel has announced recently that will invest 20,000 million dollars in semiconductor factories, the initial salvo in a “technology war” with the leaders.

What exactly are semiconductors?

“Semiconduction” is the property of a base material used in the manufacture of integrated circuits. When we talk about the semiconductor industry, by extension we also talk about the industry that makes integrated circuits, an industry that took off in the 1980s with the advent of the personal computer and has now become a building block of the digital revolution. .

Safeguarding supply capabilities or, let’s put it once, economic supremacy has eclipsed the traditional weapon-based deterrence as a defense policy. The ultimate weapon is now a component measuring a few nanometers, and any shortage will worsen tensions.

Given the semiconductors represent around the 12% of US GDP, the shortage could raise inflation of goods (significantly) and undermine growth prospects. What extent?

Goldman sachs esteem that the repercussions could be up to 40 basis points more inflation Y 60 basis points less than global GDP on 2021. In terms of inflation risks, the elasticity of demand tends to be quite high for semiconductor-dependent products such as consumer electronics and automobiles. The market remains very sensitive to inflation, which will inevitably put pressure on central banks.

Still, Oddo BHF still sees this as a temporary supply and demand bias (although we may be emerging from a disinflationary cycle) that is unlikely to have a serious impact on global growth. The impacts are likely to vary from sector to sector.

According to Goldman Sachs, smartphone manufacturers such as Manzana, for which semiconductors are an important component in production costs, are being affected fully because of the increase in prices of these components (for your memories, modems, 5G SoCs, antennas and RF). Apple will not be able to pass on its sales prices all the higher cost of the components, due to strong competition from the “Android world” (Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi), and has given up raising the prices of its iPhones.

Car manufacturers, for whom semiconductors represent a lower part of production costs, will be able to pass this higher cost more surreptitiously into the final prices of their vehicles.

At the time of writing this report by Oddo BHF, the semiconductor inventories they are again scarce and delivery times (i.e. the time that elapses between the order of a microcontroller and its delivery, for example, to the car manufacturer) they keep getting longer. Distribution chains (involving manufacturers, distributors and end customers) are beginning to return to normal, a process that will probably last several quarters.

Geopolitical impact of semiconductor shortages

Taiwan has long been the subject of diplomatic ambiguity. On the one hand, Beijing believes that there is only one China and that Taiwan is a rogue province. On the other hand, Washington “politically” maintains a “one China” policy, but “economically” views Taiwan as an entity in its own right.

It so happens that Taiwan is a crucial player in the global semiconductor industry. According to IC Insights (the main market research company in the sector), at the end of 2019 housed 21.6% of semiconductor production capacities globally (with factory owners from many different countries), ahead of South Korea (20.9%), Japan (16%), mainland China (13.9%), North America (12.8%) Y Europe (5.8%). TSMC and Mediatek are the global stars of semiconductors, but Taiwan is also home to dozens of other players in the semiconductor value chain, such as Realtek, Novatek, Phison and Silicon Motion.

Taiwan thus plays a key role in Sino-US relations, and a conflict would have serious repercussions. Although there is no treaty forcing the United States to defend Taiwan (not even the Taiwan Relations Act), American passivity would de facto make Beijing the dominant power in Asia. Most importantly, the very concept of Pax Americana in Asia would crumble, as America’s allies realized that they could no longer count on its defense.

Another motivation for the US intervention would be the fact that, according research provider data Gartner, TSMC manufactures more 50% of semiconductors of the top US companies, such as AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel, etc.

The United States (in consultation with Taiwan) must ensure that the war would be too risky for Beijing. Deterrence will require stronger cooperation in areas such as global health, the economy, and regional security. Safeguarding supply capabilities or – according to Oddo BHF – economic supremacy has eclipsed the traditional weapon-based deterrence as a defense policy. The ultimate weapon is now a component measuring a few nanometers, and any shortage will exacerbate tensions.