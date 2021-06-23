Chip lead times continue to rise and shortages worsen

(Bloomberg) – Industries with a shortage of chips, from automakers to consumer electronics, will have to wait a little longer to get components as delays in order delivery continue to worsen. delivery, that is, the time between when a semiconductor is ordered and received, increased from seven days to 18 weeks in May from the previous month, a sign that chipmakers’ difficulties to Keeping up with demand are getting worse, according to research by Susquehann Financial Group. That gap, which is already the longest lead time since the company began analyzing data in 2017, is more than four weeks larger than the previous peak in 2018. Investors are watching lead times for clues about the demand trend, but also as a sign that chip users may panic and order too much, which would mean that the industry is heading into oversupply. Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland said that point is over and he is concerned that there is not enough demand for end devices that rely on electronic components to support current order levels.

While lead times have lengthened for companies like Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc., some areas are starting to catch up with demand. Lead times for microcontrollers, small processors that drive functions in all kinds of products, from cars to washing machines, have dropped by more than a week, Rolland wrote. The timelines for analog chips, devices that convert real-world phenomena like touch and sound into electronic signals, have increased, but at a slower rate than before, according to Susquehanna.

The semiconductor shortage has hit the auto industry mostly, which is projected to lose more than $ 100 billion in sales of vehicles it can’t make. Other industries have also suffered as many electronics manufacturers, including larger ones like Apple Inc., cannot meet all the demand for their products. Some chip makers, like the CEO of Broadcom, Hock Tan, have warned not to give too much importance to increasing delivery times. They have argued that the increased lead times is evidence of a higher level of understanding of the semiconductor industry by their customers and a new willingness to commit to long-term supply contracts that cannot be canceled.

