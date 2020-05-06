Chip Ganassi has 30 years of experience in motorsports

Will compete for the first time in an electric category

It is the second North American team to join Extreme E

Alejandro Agag, CEO and founder of Extreme E, had told us last week that a highly prestigious new Extreme E team would be announced. Today the first electric off-road series has confirmed who will be its seventh team of the eight planned for its inaugural season: it is Chip Ganassi Racing, which will be the second American team to commit to the championship.

“It is great to be able to confirm Chip Ganassi Racing’s participation in Extreme E, marking the progression of this highly successful team in electric racing,” says Agag. “He has a wealth of motorsport experience and while our championship poses a very different kind of challenge, the team has proven to be a winner in all the disciplines it has contested.”

Founded and led by former Chip Ganassi driver, Chip Ganassi Racing celebrates 30 years since its inception, where it has garnered 19 championships and more than 220 victories at IndyCar, IMSA and Nascar and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. Among his laurels in those series are the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“As a team leader, you have never been afraid to innovate and adapt to a visionary approach. That is fully in keeping with the spirit behind our new series. I am confident that your team will add great value to Extreme E in our effort to spread the environmental message and devise lasting change through first-class sports entertainment, “adds Agag.

For the North American team it will be their first foray into electric motorsports and not in off-road competitions. In 2015 and 2016, Chip Ganassi Racing was part of the Global Rallycross Championship, adding off-road experience that will be very useful when it comes to addressing the environments that will be found in Extreme E and developing the ODYSSEY 21 E-SUV.

“Extreme E is a proposal very different from anything we have done before, but it is where I think motor racing will be headed in the future,” says Gannassi. “When I formed the team in 1990, one of the fundamental principles on which I built it was innovation. Extreme E marks that box for us and represents an opportunity in motorsports to use the latest technologies to attract a new and younger audience. to our sport. We are delighted to join the championship and participate in the development of the future of our sport, “concludes the American.

The five tests of the 2021 Extreme E calendar will take place in some of the most remarkable, remote and seriously damaged places on the planet. The teams announced by Extreme E so far, in addition to Chip Ganassi Racing, are Andretti Autosport, Venturi, HWA, ABT, Veloce Racing and QUEV. The last team will be announced before the end of the month.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.