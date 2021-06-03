Chip Crisis: How to Get a Quick Delivery Car

The semiconductor crisis – caused by supply shortages at the world’s leading Taiwanese supplier – has put the global automotive industry in check. Its electronics, connectivity, and infotainment depend on these rare chips, and against the automotive industry, the consumer electronics industry competes. In silver: the delivery of your new car may be delayed for more than six months, and at Diariomotor we want to give you four ways to get a car with immediate delivery.

1) Buy cars in stock or zero kilometer

A quick solution if you need a new car and you need it now, is to resort to a stock vehicle. Fortunately, the pandemic has caused an excess supply of new vehicles, and this excess supply guarantees the stock of certain models for a few months. Slow sales have sparked a torrent of self-registrations, in cars built before the chip crisis. Therefore, you could get a stock car, either a self-registered zero kilometer, or a car in stock, completely new and registered.

Stock cars are often popular combinations of mechanics and equipment.

Both types of cars are basically new cars, the difference being that the zero kilometer is already registered – it may be a few kilometers, but never more than 1,000 km – and the stock car will have to be registered. In a kilometer zero there may be some discount, more difficult or limited in the stock car. The main problem is that you will not be able to configure them or choose color: you will have to choose from those available in the dealer network, without the possibility of customizing its appearance or equipment.

2) Use the second-hand market

There are hundreds of thousands of second-hand cars for sale right now, and we’re sure there’s a car for you too. The type of second-hand car is very varied, but as an alternative to the new car, there are certified used cars, normally sold by used car programs from own brands, or also by quality online platforms. These cars usually have a warranty of at least one year and although their price is higher, they usually have few kilometers, maintenance records and few years.

Buying a used car from a professional will be more expensive, but they are required to offer a one-year mechanical warranty.

On the other hand, there is the option of buy a second-hand car from a private person, where the choice will already depend on the type of use that the car is going to receive, and of course, your budget. As an interesting reflection, if you had a limited budget for a new car, for the same money you can buy a used car of a much higher category, even with technologies comparable or superior to those of a new car. You must take into account, yes, its environmental distinctive, its maintenance and its general condition.

3) Order a car with a popular configuration

The brand itself will be the one that can guide you with more precision in this regard. Some types of cars already have, regardless of the version, waiting lists of months. Other brands have stopped producing certain versions or certain items of equipment – Peugeot, for example, has suppressed the digital instrumentation of the old 308s to be able to continue manufacturing them – to guarantee the supply of vehicles. There are more chances that you will get your car if you opt for very popular versions of your new car.

The difference between a custom car and an “ordinary” car can be months of waiting.

However, if you do a factory order for a unit with custom equipment, a rare color and a low demand engine, the production of that unit can take months. The reason is that it is easier for the brand to produce the best-selling versions and finishes, rather than dedicating its scarce semiconductors to small runs or special factory orders. In any case, the fact that you order a popular version is not today either, a guarantee that you will get a car on time – the crisis is getting deeper and more serious.