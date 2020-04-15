The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, established the mandatory use of chinstraps within commercial premises and public transport in the area of ​​the city of Buenos Aires, as a prevention measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in line with the provisions of the provinces of Jujuy, Misiones, Santiago del Estero and La Rioja, and Buenos Aires localities such as Zárate, Tigre and La Slaughter.

Larreta He defined the details of a package of measures with the ministers of his cabinet, as reported from his environment to Infobae, and that set also includes the recommendation of the use of protection elements for nose, mouth and chin on public roads, and banning the sale of surgical chinstraps with the exception of health services personnel and those who justify their use.

What do you recommend from the Government? “Cloth covers made from household items or made from low-cost common materials can be used as a voluntary public health measure in addition to social distancing and hygiene measures. If you have to leave your house, we recommend using home-made chinstraps so we prioritize the regulations for health personnel, ”was the message that the national government spread on its social networks last week.

In the early stages of the expansion of the COVID-19 in Europe and the Americas health authorities insisted that chinstraps were not necessary. “Seriously, people: STOP BUYING MASKS! ”, the head of the American Public Health tweeted in exclamatory capital letters, Jerome adams, and the World Health Organization (WHO) insisted that face shields only made sense to him health personnel, the sick with symptoms of new coronavirus or those who take care of them.

An approach that differed from that of the Asian countries: The Director General of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China (CCDC), George GaoHe said that western nations committed “a big mistake ”by not indicating that the population wore chinstraps in addition to wash hands and maintain social distance.

While the million infected in the world, with almost a quarter in the U.S, the indications changed in that country. A few hours before the announcement, the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield told NPR that agency analyzed whether it was appropriate for people to add the use of a mask, surgical or cloth, to the habits of prevention of the pandemic: “We are studying the data and right now we actively review the question of whether [usar barbijo] will contribute” The N95, reserved for health workers.

“The big mistake in the United States and Europe, in my opinion, is that people don’t wear face masks,” he said. Gao to the scientific journal Science. “This virus is transmitted by microdroplets and by close contact. Microdroplets play a very important role: you have to wear a mask, because when you speak, microdroplets always come out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic infections or pre-symptomatic. By wearing face masks, they can prevent the droplets carrying the virus from escaping and infecting others.“

Given that there is no reliable way of knowing who is carrying the virus, due to the impossibility of deploying test kits for the entire population, the best thing for the community as a whole could be wear masks in addition to washing hands and maintaining social distance when in public spaces. “If asymptomatic people could wear face masks, it would be helpful to reduce transmission in the community,” he told Vox. Elaine Shuo Feng, infectious diseases researcher of the Vaccine Group of the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda), Scott Gottlieb, wrote a detailed proposal on how to return to social and economic normality in which the face masks would play a big role: “They are an additional layer of protection”, He said. He gave as examples to South Korea and Hong Kong, two sites that used — in addition to case identification and isolation, contact tracing and quarantine, testing, handwashing, and social distance — masks and managed to control their outbreaks.

People have been shown to be infectious up to 2.5 days before the onset of symptoms, and up to 50% of infections appear to occur in presymptomatic people. The community prevalence of COVID-19 in many countries is likely to be high. Modeling studies suggest that even a small reduction in community transmission could make a big difference to demand in other parts of the system (for example, for hospital bed space and ventilators).

Why the implementation of face masks is important for the public during the COVID-19 crisis

Evidence based on the efficacy and acceptability of different types of masks to prevent respiratory infections during epidemics is scarce and controversial. But COVID-19 is a serious disease that currently has no known treatment or vaccine and is spreading in a naive immune population. Deaths rise sharply and health systems are under pressure.

There is substantial indirect evidence to support the argument that the public wear masks in the COVID-19 pandemic.. The virus has been shown to remain viable in air for several hours when released in an aerosol under experimental conditions., and these aerosols appear to be blocked by surgical masks in laboratory experiments.

The suggestion that the public should not wear masks because health workers need them more is valid to some extent, but it is surely an argument for making more masks, not for denying them to populations that could benefit from them.. Until such masks are available in sufficient quantities, cloth masks (frequently washed) as recommended by the CDC, may be a substitute.

Given the lack of chinstraps in hospitals, he pointed William Schaffner, infectious disease expert from the University of Vanderbilt, it would be good if people did not go out to deplete the stock of masks, since that could leave the population without much more essential resources: doctors and nurses, who if they become ill cannot care for other patients. “Homemade masks, shawls, scarves and anything that can be done around the house It may be a good idea, “Schaffner told NPR. “It is not clear that they are going to give a lot of protection, but each little protection helps.”

For that reason the CDC to offered a guide on how to correctly make and use a homemade chinstrap. Cotton masks, properly made, should provide a reasonable degree of protection. “The fabric face chinstraps they must fit snugly but comfortably, be fastened with tapes or cords that hook on the ears, include multiple layers of fabric, allow breathing without restrictions and be able to wash and dry in the tumble dryer without damaging or changing their shape, “assure the CDC.

What type of mask should be used, who and when?

The main difference lies in what use will it be given. A medical that you should intubation a COVID-19 patient, a supermarket cashier who interacts with people for eight hours and an assistant to an older person who goes out to buy a medication at the pharmacy have different probabilities of exposure to the coronavirus and, if they are carriers (even if they don’t know it), of spread it.

Because the wearing the mask has those two functions: in a pandemic It counts both not spreading or not spreading. Particularly when the pathogen causes infections without symptoms, as it is estimated that they are the 25% of SARS-CoV-2. In other words, one in four people who have had, have or will have the coronavirus, may not even know it and still transmit it to another who, on the other hand, could die from developing the disease.

While the coronavirus would be about 100 nanometers (0.1 micron) in size, that is to say not even an N95 mask guarantees a lock (Those models, like the KF-94, filter the 95% of the particles between 100 and 300 nanometers), a chinstrap constitutes a physical barrier.

N95: “Currently there is a scientific debate on the benefit obtained from using N95 masks“, Explained in Medium the microbiologist of the University of California at Berkeley Adrien Burch. “When used correctly, the N95 can offer more protection, since filters the smallest particles and also creates a firmer seal against the face of the user than a surgical mask. On the other hand, the N95 are less comfortable, frequently used incorrectly and removed more often than a surgical one ”.

In this opinion, this kind of protection is best choice for someone caring for a COVID-19 patient. “When used appropriately in medical settings, N95 were more effective against SARS than surgical masksaccording to three studies. “He cited one:” Surgical masks or N95 were the most consistent and comprehensive support measures. N95 masks were not inferior to simple surgical masks, but were more expensive, uncomfortable and irritating to the skin“

Surgical masks: Although it is also a priority that health personnel can access this type of chinstrap, it is a much more common element, which is usually seen in dentist offices and beauty salons, which many allergic or immunosuppressed people use, and which in many cities is a fairly common anti-pollution accessory.

And studies show that while viruses are extremely small, they offer protection. One, from 2008, “determined that the medical masks stopped the spread of respiratory viruses of the probably infected patients, ”Vox quoted. Several studies of the SARS outbreak in 2003 found that masks alone were a 68% effective to prevent the virus. And in combination with washing your hands 10 times a day – 55% protection – they increased safety. “A combination of measures — hand hygiene, masks, gloves, and gowns — was 91% effective,” the publication summarized.

Two problems persist in this type of protection when it is passed on to the general public. The first is that they are disposable, for which there are rules in the health field, and who does not know them could dchinstrap too long, with the effect of retaining microbes and finally absorbing them, or dispose of them in advance, thus wasting a scarce resource. The second is that you have to know how to adjust it to the face.

Cloth or homemade masks: Since supplies are lacking for hospitals, Textile chinstraps and landlords appear as the best option for citizens, at least until the supply chain normalizes. “A recent conservative-leaning public health expert report for the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) was unequivocal: ‘Everyone, including people without symptoms, should be encouraged to wear non-medical cloth face masks while in public.’Vox cited the work that former FDA official Gottlieb contributed to.

Microbiologist Burch recalled that different textiles have different patterns and they change both protection and comfort to breathe. A study from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, compared different household materials with those that can make chinstraps and threw different microorganisms, including a 0.02 micron virus: the vacuum cleaner bag prevented the passage of 86%, the kitchen towel 73%, the shirt of cotton blend 70%, the antimicrobial pillow cover 68%, linen 62%, pillowcase 57%, silk 54%, cotton 100% 51% and scarf 49%.

In summary: all offer at least half the protection of a surgical mask (89%) and anyone is better than nothing.

How to make a chinstrap of fabric at home, according to specialists

The agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain (for example, supermarkets and pharmacies), especially in areas where community transmission is significant.

“Cloth face masks should fit snugly but comfortably, fastened with tapes or laces that hook on the ears, include multiple layers of cloth, allow unrestricted breathing and can be washed and dried in the tumble dryer without damage or change its shape, “say the CDC.

The CDC also advises the use of cloth chinstraps to slow down the spread of the virus and help prevent people who might have it and not know it from passing the virus on to others. Masks made from household items or made from low-cost materials can be used as an additional voluntary public health measure.

“The correct fabric is SMS, although fabric called stabilizer 60 could be an option ”, says the pediatric infectious medicine doctor Robert Debbag in dialogue with Infobae. The expert adds that “they only protect the right fabrics and those that are made correctly since when wetting the protection barrier is lost” Finally Debbag remarked that “Chinstraps should not be made with papel ”.

Cloth chinstraps could be comparable to some surgical masks. Specialists advise treating them as disposable and not reusing them without ensuring that they have been sterilized. Since the SARS coronavirus can be deactivated with water above 60ºC and detergent, they can be washed or boiled. “These masks should be washed regularly according to the frequency of use. Using a washing machine should be enough to wash the chins properly, “they warned.

Instructions for making sewn and unsewn chinstraps

one. Cut two rectangles of cotton fabric of 25 by 15 cm. Use tightly spun cotton material, such as quilting or cotton sheets. T-shirt fabric can also work. Place one rectangle on top of the other; the chinstrap is sewn as if it were a single piece of cloth.

two. Fold along the long edges and make a 0.5 cm hem. Then make 1.3 cm in the double layer of fabric along the short edges and sew it.

3. Pass a 15 cm long elastic through the widest hem on each side of the fabric chinstrap. These will be the straps that hook on the ears. Use a long needle or hairpin to pass the elastic through the hem. Tie the ends well.

Four. Gently pull the elastic so that the knots are inside the hem. Bring the sides of the fabric face mask together over the elastic and adjust it so that the chinstrap fits your face. Then sew the elastic tight to prevent slipping.

two. Fold the fabric rectangle in half. Put the filter in the center of the folded bandana. Fold the top part down, covering the filter, and the bottom part up.

3. Place the elastic bands or ribbons 15 cm apart from each other. Fold the sides towards the center and place one end inside the other.

It must be emphasized and reiterated that the inappropriate use of these masks can also involve serious risks: Those who use them should not touch their face or mask, nor should they remove it and put it back several times to speak as it is usually seen..

The WHO published a video with instructions for people who have been recommended to wear face masks since the start of the pandemic, such as infected people or their caregivers. “Before touching the mask, clean your hands with a gel alcohol or soap and water.” begins. It must be checked for any tears or holes, locate the upper side (which has a metallic thread) and the inside and fit it over the face. Then the rigid edge has to be tightened to fit the nose and the lower part is extended to cover the mouth and also the chin.

“Do not touch the front of the mask while you are wearing it, to avoid contamination. If you accidentally touch it, wipe your hands, ”stressed the clip. To take it off, you do not have to touch it either, but take the elastic bands that go into the ears. And after discarding it, you have to clean your hands again.

The chinstrap alone does not protect

Jeffrey Duchin, Seattle and King County health official in Washington state, who was the first to present the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, told The Washington Post that it did not recommend the massive use of medical supplies, to not subtract them from hospitals, and because “also it could happen that the use of the mask increases the risk of infections if other recommendations are reduced, as wash hands and maintain social distance ”.

Specialists also point out that there is concern that chinstraps can give people an exaggerated sense of security. Even in Asian countries where the use of masks is common, the good hygiene and social distancing have been necessary to combat COVID-19. Epidemiological models also suggest that coronavirus cases will increase if measures of social distancing are relaxed.

All of these separate resources offer partial protections. So the chinstrap alone doesn’t protect, but in combination with hand washing and social distance It could help reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

The masks are simple, cheap and potentially effective. Scientists believe that used both at home (particularly by the person displaying symptoms) and also outside the home in situations where others are likely to be encountered (eg, shopping, public transportation), they could have a substantial impact on transmission with a small impact on social and economic life.