Chinook Summit, a compact motorhome full of solutions

Anyone who has or is a fan of motorhomes, surely the name Chinook is familiar. This brand stood out with its camper models in the 90s and during the first decade of the 21st century.

They were compact vehicles with a single-piece fiberglass module. According to our colleagues at Motor1.com Global, Chinooks older than 15 years can exceed $ 50,000 (just over € 42,000) on the second-hand US market.



Unfortunately, the company did not survive the financial crisis of 2008. However, it has been able to rise from its ashes thanks to new owners who have been working hard and quietly for a long time. The first visible result is the new Chinook Summit motorhome.

Inspired by the classic models of the house, it is based on the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and, as a house rule, the door is installed at the rear. Its compact format (it measures 7.24 meters in length) allows you to park in urban parking lots for this type of vehicle and also to face adventures far from civilization.

The interior offers 18.5 mtwo of space and it is surprising how well used all the available space is. Without a doubt, the two large facing sofas stand out, which can be folded to form a wide bed.

At the rear, there is a separate shower and toilet. In addition, the motorhome includes a 114-liter water tank, a 91-liter gray water tank and a third black water tank, also with 91 liters.

Considering the dangers of the pandemic, this mobility solution for weekends and vacations is perfect for being very safe. Of course, the Chinook Summit has strong competition, such as the Winnebago or Advanced RV campers.

At the moment, we do not know the price or the sales start of the Chinook Summit, but we promise to be attentive to inform you when we know more about the matter.