Chino Contreras puts a stop to controversial messages from Rainer Torres | Alliance Lima | academic

The TAS ruling that puts Alianza Lima back in League 1, made Rainer Torres publish sarcastic post about the present of the Blue and White club. Even exchanging messages with some Alianza Lima fans.

In one of Rainer’s posts where he again generated controversy between fans of Universitario and Alianza Lima, former footballer Orlando Contreras responded with a message of reflection: “With all the respect in the world, Rainer I think it is time to build on positive values ​​in the sport. Let us put aside differences and sarcastic comments that today do not add up to us. Big hug. “

Rainer responded to the message from Chino Contreras: “You are absolutely right. I send you a big hug.”

Rainer Torres was champion with Universitario in the 2009 and 2013 seasons. Despite having a first step and being champion with Sporting Cristal, the former midfielder identified himself with the cream jersey where he was captain in the Ange Comizzo stage.









Orlando Contreras played in several Peruvian soccer teams, including Alianza Lima, where he faced Rainer Torres on many occasions, including the 2009 final.