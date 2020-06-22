Urban exponent Miguel Encarnación, Chino, warns El Mayor Clásico about having allegedly copied the song “Mi Tranza” without permission, and took it as his own to an interpretation that is already playing.

In a press release, the urban known as Chino La Rabia asks the interpreter of « When I was little », to acknowledge this plagiarism and accept that this subject was recorded in January by him.

« The Major knows that this topic is mine, we had already spoken about it and the only thing we will do is to make a song together and leave it like that, but lately he hasn’t taken the phone and he leaves me unanswered, so I had to go to the Constanza prosecution and sue me for plagiarism claiming my song, « said the urban.

Chino clarifies that he does not want to base his career on scandals and asks El Mayor to have a conversation, or else they could get to justice.

Chino La Rabia has already recorded with Liro Shaq, Beethoven Villaman, Yailin the most viral, among others. It belongs to the Zafari Records; Music company.

Mayor Clásico released “Mi tranza”, in the month of May, while Chino La Rabia had been singing the song since last January

Miguel Encarnación is a young singer from Constanza, where since 2013 he has had a musical career that has led him to record various songs, make several videos and put himself in the eyes of some labels and artistic representatives who believe in his career.