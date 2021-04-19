Chinese virtual travel agency Trip.com rises 4.55% on Hong Kong debut

Shanghai (China), Apr 19 (EFE) .- The Chinese virtual travel agency Trip.com ended the day of its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with a 4.55% rise to 280.2 Hong Kong dollars (36 , 1 dollars, 30 euros) per title.

The initial price set by the company for its public offering of shares was 268 Hong Kong dollars (34.5 dollars, 28.7 euros) per unit, which represented a discount of 5.5% compared to the price at which the transaction closed. last Friday on the New York Nasdaq.

At the opening of its first session in Hong Kong, the shares appreciated 4.9%, heralding a positive debut for the firm, which operates popular virtual travel agencies in China such as Qunar or Ctrip as well as other international ones such as Skyscanner.

The company, which was founded in 1999 and began trading in New York four years later, has listed 31.6 million shares in a deal that will bring in about HK $ 8,469 million ($ 1,090 million, $ 911 million). of euros).

During the commemoration ceremony, Trip.com CEO Jane Sun said that listing in both New York and Hong Kong better reflects its international presence and prospects.

The company plans to use 45% of the proceeds from its IPO to improve travel offerings and the user experience, and will spend the same amounts to consolidate its market position and “improve operational efficiency.”

The remaining 10% will be used for other purposes, which could include strategic investments, although the company clarifies that at the moment there are no businesses in the portfolio to invest in or to acquire.

Faced with the impact of the covid pandemic, which restricted international tourism for almost all of 2020 and markedly reduced it within China until the second half of the year, Trip.com had a loss of 3,247 million yuan (496 million dollars, 418 million). million euros) compared to earnings of 7.011 million yuan (1.071 million dollars, 902 million euros) the previous year.

Read more

However, the company shows its confidence in the rebound of the tourism industry in 2021, especially in the Chinese market, where the coronavirus has been under control for some time with the exception of specific outbreaks.

Trip.com has thus become the last of the great Chinese technology companies to seek a second IPO in a market in their country due to fears that the United States may take measures such as its exclusion from the stock markets of the North American country, something that It has already happened with some companies that Washington considers to be close to the Chinese Army.

The last of the big Hong Kong IPOs of US-listed tech companies was Baidu, the “Chinese Google,” which raised about $ 3 billion.

Precisely Baidu is one of the main shareholders of Trip.com, since it controls 11.5% of the share capital, according to the data offered to the market of the former British colony.

(c) EFE Agency