Chinese vaccine-generated antibodies to COVID-19 are less effective in Delta variant: researcher

BEIJING, Jun 25 (.) – Antibodies generated by two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant compared to other strains, but the injections still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told the state press.

The Delta variant of COVID-19, first detected in India, is becoming the dominant strain of the disease globally due to its increased transmissibility, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist warned last week.

In an interview broadcast by China Central Television late Thursday, Feng Zijian, a researcher and former deputy director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not elaborate.

Without identifying the vaccines, Feng said they fell into the category of inactivated vaccines, which contain “dead” coronaviruses that cannot replicate in human cells.

Five of the seven vaccines developed domestically in China’s mass inoculation plan are inactivated vaccines. Among them are those of Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm, used in countries such as Brazil and Chile.

The Delta variant has caused infections in three cities in the southern province of Guangzhou, according to the authorities, where a total of 170 locally confirmed patients have been registered between May 21 and June 21.

About 85% of Canton’s cases in the latest outbreak were found in the provincial capital, Guangzhou.

