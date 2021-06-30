Chinese trucking company Didi raises $ 4 billion in US IPO: sources

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

Jun 29 (.) – Chinese passenger transport company Didi Global Inc raised $ 4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States on Tuesday, at the top of the indicated range, according to people familiar with the matter.

Didi will sell 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at $ 14 each, the source said. This gives Didi a valuation of around $ 73 billion on a completely diluted basis.

The sources asked not to be identified before an official announcement. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York IPO will be the largest share sale by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $ 25 billion in 2014.

A total of 29 IPOs of Chinese companies in the United States in the first six months of the year raised $ 7.6 billion, the highest figure for that period, according to Refinitiv data.

Investor demand books were closed on Monday, a day ahead of schedule.

Didi was co-founded in 2012 by former Alibaba employee Will Wei Cheng, who currently serves as CEO. Cheng was joined on this project by Jean Qing Liu, a former Goldman banker and current chairman of the ride-sharing company.

Didi is also known for successfully removing Uber from the Chinese market after the American company lost a price war and ended up selling its operations in the Asian giant to Didi.

Like most ride-sharing companies, Didi had historically been an unprofitable firm, until it reported a profit of $ 30 million in the first quarter of this year.

The company reported a loss of $ 1.6 billion last year, and its revenue fell 8% to $ 21.63 billion in the same period hit by the pandemic, according to a document to the regulator. Didi’s shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol “DIDI.” Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the main underwriters of the IPO.

(Reported by Echo Wang in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)