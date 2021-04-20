Chinese technology company Meituan raises $ 10 billion with stocks and bonds

Shanghai (China), Apr 20 (EFE) .- The Chinese digital giant Meituan announced today that it has raised close to 10 billion dollars with two bond issues and a share sale operation.

In a statement sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company points out that it will obtain 1,484 million dollars (1,230 million euros) with bonds that will mature in 2027 and another 1,500 million dollars (1,243 million euros) with others whose expiration is expected by 2028, both types convertible to shares.

Likewise, shares equivalent to about 3.2% of the group’s capital stock were put up for sale at a price of HK $ 273.8 (US $ 35.3, 29.2 euros) per share, representing a discount 5.3% compared to the last closing.

This operation will report to Meituan, a company specialized in food delivery platforms, about 6,600 million dollars (5,469 million euros).

The firm also revealed today that Tencent, another of the country’s great digital companies and a prominent shareholder of Meituan, agreed to acquire securities equivalent to 0.2% of the shareholding at the aforementioned price, contributing another 400 million dollars (331.4 million euros ) In return.

Thus, the sum of these operations means that Meituan will enter about 9,984 million dollars (8,273 million euros).

The company will use this sum for “technological innovations” among which the research and development of autonomous vehicles and delivery drones stands out.

(c) EFE Agency