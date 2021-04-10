Chinese tech company Meitu buys 175 Bitcoin, Treasury is now worth $ 100 million in BTC and ETH

Compartir

Meitu, the China-based smartphone and internet application maker, announced the acquisition of $ 10 million in bitcoin for its treasury after the company bought digital assets twice before last month. The company’s cryptocurrency holdings now accumulate up to $ 100 million in ethereum and bitcoin.

Meitu accumulates another 175 Bitcoin, $ 100 million in cryptocurrencies registered on its balance sheet

Meitu has revealed another cryptocurrency purchase after announcing two purchases last month. According to the announcement, on April 8, 2021, Meitu HK, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, bought a touch of more than 175 BTC. The company detailed that it paid $ 10 million for the acquisition and, to date, Meitu now has $ 100 million worth of ethereum (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet.

“The board is pleased to announce that on April 8, 2021, Meitu HK, pursuant to the Cryptocurrency Investment Plan, additionally acquired in open market transactions, an additional 175.67798279 units of bitcoin at an aggregate cash consideration of approximately US $ $ 10 million under the plus bitcoin acquisition, ”Meitu’s announcement said.

The news from Bitcoin.com covered the last two purchases of the company during the first two weeks of March 2021. When our news service reported on the company, Meitu already had $ 40 billion in ETH and BTC. In our second report, Meitu managed to accumulate $ 90 million in digital assets to add to his “Cryptocurrency Investment Plan.”

Bitcoin: ‘a way superior to other alternative stores of value’

The company’s latest announcement says that bitcoin serves as “a good store-of-value alternative” due to the “limited supply of the crypto asset, its interchangeability for fiat money or goods and services, portability, and its potential to act as an effective hedge. against depreciation “. of fiat currencies “.

The company adds:

Some of these characteristics even make Bitcoin superior to other alternative stores of value, such as gold, gemstones, and real estate. Being an alternative store of value, its price is primarily a function of future demand driven by the consensus of investors and the general public.

Meitu started 13 years ago and has become a well-known company in China for its selfie photo apps and smartphone technology. More recently, Meitu says his board members have seen “growing momentum” when it comes to cryptocurrencies. The company has noticed well-established businesses and operations, such as insurance companies making investments in crypto.

“An increasing number of publicly traded companies are purchasing cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury management, in addition to considering accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for their goods and services,” the company’s announcement concludes.

What do you think of Meitu buying another 175 bitcoins this week? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/chinese-tech-firm-meitu-buys-175-bitcoin-treasury-now-holds-100-million-worth-in-btc-and-eth/