After the spread of the virus that officially killed 4,633 people in China, high school students in Beijing and Shanghai can return to classes.

..- High school students from Beijing and Shanghai returned to class on Monday after four months on vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic, amid high security measures, with masks and temperature controls.

“I am happy, it was too long since I had seen my classmates,” says Hang Huan, 18, with a smile, outside the Chenjinglun High School in the east of the Chinese capital.

“He missed them a lot,” he explains to . wearing a mask and sportswear that serves as his uniform, the same as his colleagues.

China, the first country affected by the coronavirus, closed all its schools in late January before the lunar New Year and since then classes were online.

The sparsely populated provinces of Qinghai (northwest) and Guizhou (southwest) were the first in March to progressively organize the return to class.

In Beijing, only high school seniors were allowed to return to class on Monday to prepare for the ‘gaokao’, the university entrance exam, the most important in Chinese education.

In Shanghai, lower secondary school students also resumed classes.

China managed to contain the spread of the virus, which officially left 4,633 dead in the country. But now he fears a second wave of contamination with the “imported” cases, mostly from Chinese returning to the country.

Fear of the virus is still present, also in Beijing, despite the fact that all the people who arrive in the city have to fulfill a quarantine of 14 days.

No hugs

At the entrance to Chenjinglun High School, an employee cleans the sidewalk with disinfectant.

To keep the distance, the return to class is done in small groups and “without hugs”, regrets Xiao Shuhan, a boy in white sportswear and a black T-shirt.

Students have to go through a disinfection shop, with staff dressed in full protective suits.

“I brought masks inside trash bags and disinfectant,” explains Meng Xianghao, a student who went back to the subway this Monday for the first time in months.

According to the Ministry of Education, all students in the country have to take their temperature.

In the images published by the Beijing Newspaper, the students are in classes separated from each other and wear a mask.

On the Weibo social network, a video recorded in Hangzhou (east) shows students with strange hats with antennas that theoretically serve to respect a distance of one meter with their comrades.

Motivate yourself to study

In Shanghai, some institutes set up special rooms to isolate students who have “abnormal temperatures,” says the ministry.

At the Huayu private school in the center of China’s largest city, students keep their distance and everyone wears a mask, . journalists said.

Added to the special climate of back to class, there is the anxiety of a long absence from class and the pressure of the ‘gaokao’, the university entrance exam.

At home, “you had to motivate yourself to study,” says Wang Yuchen, a 17-year-old student.

The date of this dreaded review was exceptionally postponed for one month, in early July, due to the pandemic.

Most of China’s primary schools and universities are still closed.

The Ministry of Health recommended on Saturday to limit Internet classes to 02 hours and 30 minutes a day to protect the sight of the youngest “and not more than 20 minutes straight.”

“At home it was difficult to be at the computer all day and it was not good for learning,” says Hang Huan.

