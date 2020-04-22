The Chinese government announced that 84 percent of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises resumed their activities, after the forced suspension by the pandemic of the new coronaviru 2019-CoV.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) noted that those companies are the most sensitive to consumer demand.

Among these firms, those in the secondary sector stood out for their high percentage of return to work, followed by those belonging to the services and consumer services sectors., added the Chinese government office, according to the cut on April 15.

The economic revival of the country, where the new strain of coronavirus, was received from the purchasing managers index of the manufacturing sector, which last March was placed at 52 points, two more than the expansion line, after the 35.7 of February.

However, it was noted that despite the recovery in manufacturing activities, Chinese companies, especially smaller ones, face challenges and uncertainty derived from the global expansion of COVID-19, said a dispatch from the Xinhua agency.

Around 400,000 small and medium-sized companies have resumed their activities, after 100 large firms followed suit, along with 7,600 associated companies, the MIIT report said.

Those companies include those dedicated to manufacturing items to control the epidemic, as well as those that require intensive labor, he added.

Due to the pandemic, many Chinese companies that were engaged in the manufacture of electronics and automobile items, have changed their business in a few weeks and are now manufacturing, for example, mouthguards, the Xinhua office said.

