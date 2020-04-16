By Rozanna Latiff and James Pearson

KUALA LUMPUR / HANOI, Apr 16 (.) – A Chinese government reconnaissance ship, involved in a clash with Vietnamese ships, moved south in the vicinity of Malaysia, navigation data showed Thursday, at a time in Accusations that China is using the pandemic to reinforce its presence in the South China Sea are mounting.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 was sighted off the coast of Vietnam this week, on a return journey after its presence was closely monitored last year in these resource-rich waters, potentially sparking an international clash as the United States opposes China’s maritime claims.

The ship appears to have begun investigative work 352 kilometers (218 miles) off the coast of Brunei and Malaysia on Thursday, according to data from Marine Traffic, a website that tracks navigation.

That would place it just north of Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), near waters claimed by both Vietnam and Malaysia.

A Malaysian coast guard ship, KM Pekan, is following the Chinese ship, said a country’s maritime source, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been escorted by up to seven Chinese coastguards who have subsequently departed, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Malaysian navy was monitoring the situation, one of the sources said.

The foreign ministries of Malaysia, Brunei and China did not respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the ship is carrying out normal activities and accused the US authorities of using the South China Sea issue to discredit Beijing.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 presence in the South China Sea occurs in the context of mobility restrictions imposed by Southeast Asian countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Information from Rozanna Latiff from Kuala Lumpur and James Pearson from Hanoi; additional information from Joseph Sipalan and A. Ananthalakshmi from Kuala Lumpur, Ain Bandial from Bandar Seri Begawan and Judy Hua from Beijing; edited by Gerry Doyle; translated by Darío Fernández at Gdansk newsroom)