Chinese scientists present a new human species known as ‘Homo Longi’ or ‘Dragon Man’

Image of the ‘Dragon Man’ skull (Photo: CELL MAGAZINE)

These are times of revolution for anthropology. After a team of researchers participated by Spaniards discovered the so-called ‘Homo de Nesher Ramli’ in Israel, another Chinese team has counterattacked with their particular discovery: the ‘Homo Longi’ or ‘Dragon Man’.

The Harbin skull, one of the best-preserved human fossils in the world and the largest known, belongs to this new species, a human lineage that, according to Chinese scientists who have documented it around 146,000 years ago, may be our closest relative.

The findings, which appear in three articles, are published today in the Cell group’s journal The Innovation. The chronological term places it in the Middle Pleistocene, one of the most dynamic times in the migration of human species and coincides with the ‘Homo of Nesher Ramla’.

A fossil hidden (on purpose) for almost a century

The skull was discovered in the 1930s in the city of Harbin, but it remained hidden (kept by the family of the man who found it) until 2018, when it was donated to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“The skull combines primitive and derived features that distinguish it from all other Homo species,” says the professor of paleontology at Hebei GEO University. Quiang Ji, who, for this reason, has decided to consider it a new species and baptize it Homo longi, reports the . agency citing the study.

According to its authors, the enormous skull could house a brain of comparable size to that of modern humans, although it had larger and almost square eye sockets, thick brow ridges, a wide mouth and large teeth.

His way of life

The hea …

