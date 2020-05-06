A Chinese scientist who was about to make a significant finding about the coronavirus was assassinated in the United States.

A scientist who was about to make a significant finding in a coronavirus investigation was killed in what appears to me to be a murder-suicide on Saturday, ABC News reported Tuesday.

Miami World / Infobae

Bing Liu, a 37-year-old researcher who worked as an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, was found dead at his home in Ross Township, in the north of the city, after an attacker shot him and later committed suicide.

Liu was shot in the head and neckthe police said. The second man, identified as Hao Gu, 46 years old, he was found dead in his vehicle less than a mile away from Liu’s house. Ross Township Detective Brian Kohlhepp told NBC News that men knew each other.

Investigators believe Gu killed Liu before returning to his car, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to ABC. Kohlhepp said authorities are still investigating their relationship. and a potential motive for the murder, but he anticipated that there are “zero indications that he was chosen because he (Liu) was Chinese.”

Liu, who obtained a doctorate in computer science from National University of Singapore, he worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University before becoming an associate researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. His work focused on systems biology and was co-author of more than 30 research papers.

Tas the Covid-19 pandemic, his studies focused on the coronavirus and recently was about to make significant progress, according to a department statement.

“Bing was about to make very significant findings to understand the cellular mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” the department said.

“We will make an effort to complete what started in an effort to pay tribute to its scientific excellence.” added the study center.