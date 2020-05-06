15 minutes. Scientist Bing Liu was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh and was about to make “very significant findings” about the coronavirus, the study center reported.

The investigator was shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend in Ross Township, in the northern US city, police said.

Dr. Bing Liu was an outstanding researcher and made unique contributions to science (Courtesy University of Pittsburgh)

US media reported that Liu, 37, found him at his home on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso, and limbs.

According to the police, a man, identified as Hao Gu (46 years old), was found dead in his car. He is alleged to have shot and killed Bing Liu in the home before returning to the vehicle and committing suicide.

They estimate that the two knew each other, but say there is “zero indication that he was chosen because he (Liu) was Chinese,” according to Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp.

Shock in the classrooms

The university released a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and fellow admirer in Pitt. The University extends our deepest condolences to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. ”

“Bing was about to make very significant findings to understand the cellular mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis for the following complications,” said colleagues at the university’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology at a statement.

Members of the university’s medical school described his former colleague as a leading researcher and mentor. In addition, they pledged to complete Liu’s research “in an effort to pay tribute to his scientific excellence.”