Chinese researchers point to dogs as the origin of the British variant

A study by a Shanghai team has tracked half a million samples in search of the direct ancestor of the B117 variant.

They claim not to have found any candidate in humans, but several in mink, cats and, above all, dogs

The B117 variant of the coronavirus, initially detected in the United Kingdom, has become dominant in several countries, including Spain, and during the third wave it has proven to be more contagious, capable of putting a society on the edge again. What is still unknown is its origin. It was first identified in two patients in Kent and London last September, but how did it get to them?

The hypotheses handled so far pointed to the fact that B117 could be generated in a patient with a weak immune system or by the use of some antivirals that exerted partial pressure on the virus, stimulating mutations. Only in this way could it be explained that so suddenly a SARS-CoV-2 with so many genetic alterations, which typically take much longer to accumulate into a single virus.

Researchers in Shanghai have tried to trace B117 to its direct progenitor and cautiously point to a third possibility: that may have come to humans through dogs. “We have shown that the initial B117 variant may not have evolved spontaneously in the UK and also in the human population,” they explain in an article published in a repository and not yet reviewed.

In search of the ‘father’ of the British variant

These scientists first looked for clues about the first infections in human patient vials collected around the world, a total of 454,000 protein S particles and 14,000 complete genomes, but in none of the cases was it a virus with sufficient mutations as to be considered a forerunner of the B117.

Everything changed when they expanded the search to animals. They then found what looked like early specimens of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant B117 in samples from dogs, minks, tigers and cats. The closest genetically was a collection in a dog on July 28, 2020 in the United States.

The viruses found in dogs are not identical to those in the Kent and London patients, but the authors consider that they are the most similar found so far. The researchers’ assumption is that these B117-like viruses were able to evolve through animal-to-animal transmission before passing back to humans.

Animals and covid-19

Species jumping is known to accelerate virus mutations. Also that in the case of minks the risk of contagion to humans is likely. But the same does not happen with companion animals such as dogs and cats. The United States CDC maintains that human infection to these animals is likely (more in cats than dogs) but conversely considers that the risk is very low. “Based on the information available to date, the risk of animals spreading covid-19 to people is low ”, concludes this body of reference in infectious diseases.

Although the authors of the new study have performed a large-scale analysis, with half a million samples, the transmission of B117 has been so extensive, with millions infected, that they acknowledge that a possible antecedent in humans has also escaped them.

Implications of a still preliminary hypothesis

The hypothesis of the canine origin of the British variant, pending further research, would have implications. Control of the pandemic has been based on measures to prevent human-to-human transmission. Only in the case of minks have interventions been carried out to stop contagions because it is known that their immune system favors mutations and that they can infect humans. The control measures went through the sacrifice of millions of animals, including those who were healthy.

Finding the animal from which B117 could have jumped into humans is also extremely complex. The same happens with the origin of the pandemic itself. Experts assume that the bat is the most likely clue, but the intermediate species that could infect humans has not been completed.