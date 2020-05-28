By Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao

BEIJING (.) – China has room to stimulate an economy that is trying to recover after the coronavirus pandemic, but the government does not want to “open the floodgates,” Prime Minister Li Keqiang said Thursday at the close of the annual parliament meeting.

China’s economy suffered a 6.8% contraction in the first quarter as the country faced an epidemic that started in Wuhan City.

For the first time in 19 years, the government has refrained from setting an annual growth target as the picture remains clouded by the current repercussions of the pandemic.

After China managed to control the outbreak, Li said the country should still aim to achieve positive growth this year, adding that the government would provide support if necessary.

“We have reserved policy space. Be it fiscal, financial, or social security,” Li said during the annual press conference that follows the close of the parliament meeting.

“We can apply new policies in a timely manner, and we will not hesitate to keep the Chinese economy stable, which is the most important thing,” he added.

China does not need a massive stimulus, which could result in bubbles in the markets, but growth is still important and liquidity will be increased because “exceptional situations require exceptional measures,” Li said.

Investors have been waiting for Beijing to apply more aggressive stimulus measures to pull the economy out of an unprecedented slowdown. Some were disappointed by the decision not to set a growth target at the start of the annual parliament meeting last Friday, after a 78-day delay.

Li said economic policy is focused on six priorities, including job security and the survival of small businesses.

Beijing has promised increased government spending and a fiscal deficit target of at least 3.6% of GDP, up from 2.8% last year. According to the fiscal measures announced so far, the stimulus that the government plans to apply amounts to about 4.1% of China’s GDP, according to . calculations.

(Report by Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao; additional report by Yawen Chen, Stella Qiu, Se Young Lee, Yew Lun Tian and Tony Munroe; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)