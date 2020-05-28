The Chinese parliament adopted the controversial national security law in Hong Kong, in response to last year’s pro-democracy protests in the former British colony, and despite threats of US sanctions.

As expected, the nearly 3,000 deputies from the Chinese National People’s Congress (ANP) adopted this measure, which has revived protests in Hong Kong.

Only one deputy voted against and six abstained.

The announcement of the result of the vote was celebrated with a long and loud applause in the solemn setting of the People’s Palace in Beijing, in the presence of President Xi Jinping.

In Hong Kong, Democratic opponents of central government influence say the move opens the way for an unprecedented decline in freedoms in this financial metropolis of seven million people.

“It is the end of Hong Kong,” Claudia Mo, pro-democracy deputy on the Hong Kong Legislative Council, told .. “From now on, Hong Kong will be a Chinese city like the others.”

Joshua Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the opposition, estimated that the future law would “kill the democratic movements” in the autonomous territory.

On the pro-Beijing side, the head of the Hong Kong executive, Carrie Lam, welcomed the vote in the national Parliament. As required by the bill, the leader promised “to strengthen law enforcement and education to defend national security.”

Adoption in August?

“This decision will not affect Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms. On the contrary, it will help Hong Kong, in the long term, to end violence and chaos,” said pro-Beijing MP Martin Liao.

In recent months, the mobilization had been interrupted due to sanitary measures to curb the covid-19 epidemic, but thousands of protesters took to the streets again on Sunday to protest against the bill, announced just three days earlier.

The vote mandates the ANP standing committee to draft a bill that will be incorporated into the small Hong Kong Constitution, thereby avoiding the opinion of the local Legislative Council.

This law shall “prevent, stop and suppress any action that seriously threatens national security, such as separatism, subversion, preparation or execution of terrorist activities, as well as the activities of foreign forces that interfere in the affairs “of Hong Kong, according to a project that had been submitted to the ANP.

The communist regime has repeatedly accused “foreign forces”, especially the United States, of fomenting protests in Hong Kong. It has also accused radical protesters of escaping into “terrorist” activities.

The ANP Standing Committee could examine the text starting in June and the bill would be adopted in late August, according to the NPC Observer website, a specialist in Chinese legislative issues.

The text also envisages authorizing central government agencies to open offices with authority in the field of national security in Hong Kong.

According to its detractors, the measure marks the end of the “one country, two systems” principle, which has governed relations between Hong Kong and Beijing since the territory was returned by the United Kingdom to China in 1997.

United States sanctions?

The future of this great world financial center worries the international community, especially the United States where, without waiting for the vote of the Chinese Parliament, the Donald Trump administration paved the way to impose economic sanctions against Hong Kong.

The head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, said in Congress on Wednesday that he no longer considered the territory to be autonomous from Beijing.

“No reasonable person today can say that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China,” he said.

Following this finding, the Trump administration can now end the special status accorded to the former British colony for commercial purposes.

This measure, which Washington has not yet announced whether to apply, is an act of “barbarism”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry office in the enclave denounced on Thursday.

