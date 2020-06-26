The sale of any vaccine has not yet been approved, although more than a dozen candidates have already entered different stages of human testing worldwide

A military research institute Chinese got the go-ahead to try his second vaccine experimental against COVID-19 in humans, the eighth candidate in clinical trials in China, which is becoming a leader in the global fight against the virus.

The new drug is developed by the Academy of Military Science, a research institute affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, and received approval to be tested in humans by the National Administration of Medical Products of China.

The latest candidate uses mRNA technology, like those developed by Moderna Inc in the United States and the German firm CureVac, but has never been tested in clinical trials in Chinasaid the institute.

« The raw material and main equipment are all locally produced and a rapid acceleration of production capacity can be achieved, » Qin Chengfeng, a researcher responsible for the mRNA project, said in a statement.