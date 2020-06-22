It seems that these types of animations are the latest strategy of Chinese propaganda in the fight to control the global narrative about the pandemic.

. –

Beijing.- The Chinese official media returned today to accuse the US government to spread rumors on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic with a new animated satirical video published by state television CGTN.

The short film, entitled ‘Whack a wacko’ (« Surprise a crackpot »), shows a young man who represents China and who plays a version of the popular recreational game in which he has to hit with a mallet the moles that they come out of the ground.

In this case, the player begins by taking down the viruses that arise until the « moles » appear with repeated proclamations by both the US President, Donald Trump, and other members of his cabinet such as « Wuhan Virus », « China is conspired with the World Health Organization (WHO) « or » China benefits from the crisis. «

Likewise, in this video, the propaganda of the regime also blames the fact that the coronavirus zero patient was infected in China or that Beijing must face financial compensation to other countries for the COVID-19.

Finally, after several of these « moles » shout together « China started the virus », the young man opens the machine and discovers that they are being controlled as puppets by the popular American character Uncle Sam, with whom States are usually represented. United in the satirical comic strips of the Chinese official press.

« Stop spreading rumors to restart the game « , sentences the video.

Since the # COVID19 outbreak, China has been consistently grappling with rumors and conspiracies made up by some U.S. politicians. It is like trying to hit the targets in a game of whack-a-mole, where the #virus and rumors test China’s agility and determination. pic.twitter.com/Iv2vjSwKXx – T-House (@thouse_opinions) June 21, 2020

It seems that these types of animations are the latest strategy of Chinese propaganda in the fight to control the global narrative about the pandemic, as reflected by the fact that they have also been published in English in official media accounts on prohibited social networks in China like Twitter or YouTube.

At the end of April, a short film titled ‘Erase a virus’ published by the official Xinhua agency got more than 2 million views on YouTube.

On that occasion, using Lego figures, Chinese propaganda defended that it had warned in time of the dangers of the virus and of the necessary measures to prevent its spread worldwide, and accused Washington of not having listened when it could still avoid it.

« The virus is not dangerous, but millions of Chinese have died … although the virus is not dangerous. We are always right despite the fact that we contradict ourselves, » says the cartoon of the Statue of Liberty, which in that case He represented the United States, to which the terracotta warrior who serves as China responds: « But are you listening to yourselves? »

The relationship between Beijing and Washington, already clouded in recent years, has seen an increase in tensions due to the pandemic, as the Trump Administration considers that China hid the danger posed by the virus with the help of the WHO.