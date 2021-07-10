Chinese market regulator to block merger of Tencent video game streaming sites

HONG KONG, Jul 10 (.) – The Chinese market regulator said on Saturday it would block Tencent Holdings Ltd’s plan to merge the country’s two main video game streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, on antitrust grounds.

Tencent first announced its plans to merge Huya and DouYu last year, in a deal designed to streamline its stake in the companies, which, according to data company MobTech, share 80% of a fast-growing market valued at more than 3,000 million dollars.

Tencent is Huya’s largest shareholder, with a 36.9% stake, and it also owns more than a third of DouYu. Both companies are listed in the United States and have a combined market value of $ 5.3 billion.

The regulator said that Huya and DouYu’s combined market share in the live streaming video game sector would be over 70% and that their merger would strengthen Tencent’s dominance, given that it already has more than 40% market share. in the online gaming operations segment.

Huya and DouYu rank first and second, respectively, among the most popular video game streaming sites in China.

Tencent said in a statement that it “will abide by the decision, comply with all regulatory requirements and operate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.”

The termination of the deal comes amid the government’s crackdown on Chinese tech companies. Earlier this year, the antitrust regulator imposed a record $ 2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba for engaging in anti-competitive conduct.

