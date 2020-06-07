China’s exports contracted in May as global coronavirus blockades continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected drop in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalled.

The gloomy business readings of the world’s second-largest economy could put pressure on policymakers to lend more support to a sector that is critical to the livelihood of more than 180 million workers. Total trade represents about a third of the economy.

Shipments abroad in May fell 3.3% from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5% gain in April, customs data showed on Sunday. That compared to the 7% drop predicted in a . poll.

While exports performed slightly better than expected, imports fell 16.7% compared to the previous year, worsening from the 14.2% drop the previous month and marking the biggest drop since January 2016.

A 9.7% drop was expected in May.

“Exports benefited from the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) market and the depreciation of the exchange rate, while imports were affected by insufficient domestic demand and the decrease in the prices of basic products” said Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank.

As a result, China posted a record trade surplus of $ 62.93 billion last month, the highest since . began following the series in 1981, compared to the survey’s forecast of a $ 39 billion surplus and a surplus of $ 45.34 billion in April.

China’s trade surplus with the United States widened to $ 27.89 billion in May, according to . calculations based on customs data.

This comes as tensions between China and the United States are on the rise again, though sources say President Donald Trump has no choice but to stick with a phase 1 trade deal for now.

WINDS AGAINST EXPORT

Both official and private factory surveys conducted in May showed that export order sub-indices were in deep contraction. Profits for China’s industrial companies fell nearly 30% in the January-April period.

Analysts said bright spots such as medical supply exports, of which China has dominated the supply chain, masked the strong headwinds faced by exporters caught up with unsold stocks and canceled orders from abroad.

In the first half of May, China shipped 63.2 billion yuan of medical supplies, according to . calculations based on customs data, compared to 71.2 billion yuan in the March-April period.

“Although export performance exceeded expectations, the difficulties faced by traditional trading companies should not be ignored,” said Zhang Yi, chief economist at Zhonghai Shengrong Capital Management.

Highlighting the uncertain outlook, the Chinese government said in late May that it was not setting an annual growth target for the first time since 2002, reflecting a cautious stance on policy easing, although some expect demand Internally recovers somewhat, while export conditions remain unpredictable.

The economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter compared to the previous year.

“In the future, exports will basically have negative growth, but it is not necessary to be too pessimistic. It should be within 10%, “said Zhang.

“Imports are subject to greater uncertainty, depending on the recovery in domestic market demand and the implementation of the Phase 1 agreement between China and the United States,” he said. (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Stella Qiu, and Ryan Woo; Edited by Gerry Doyle) .. Translate serenitymarkets