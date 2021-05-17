Chinese industrial production growth slows in April, retail sales lower than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen the previous month, while retail sales fell short of analysts’ expectations, signaling increased pressure on the recovery in consumption. .

Industrial production grew 9.8% in April from a year earlier, down from 14.1% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, but coinciding with a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

Aluminum production in April increased 12.4% compared to March, to a record monthly volume.

China’s economy showed steady improvement in April, but new problems are also emerging, Fu Linghui, an NBS spokesman, told a news conference in Beijing on Monday.

“The bases for the national economic recovery are still not sure,” he said.

China’s soaring growth figures in the first months of the year were driven by the downward comparison with an economy crippled by COVID-19 in the same period a year earlier.

Retail sales rose 17.7% year-on-year in April, well below the 24.9% rebound expected by analysts and the 34.2% jump in March.

Consumption should maintain a steady recovery, Fu said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; additional writing by Roxanne Liu; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)