Chinese industrial companies earnings rise 36.4% year-on-year in May, lower rate than in the previous month

Telecommuting from a museum, a lake or the Berlin TV Tower

Berlin, Jun 27 (.) .- Teleworking from the Espionage Museum, on the shores of a lake or more than 200 meters high from the Berlin TV Tower is the initiative of a German company that offers to rent spaces to work remotely in unique places in the capital. “Most of the spaces that we have on the platform are regular offices, which put normal companies for rent, but we also have other special places, with which you can sit at the Spy Museum here in Berlin or go to the Müggelsee, where there is a beach and we offer a desk “, explains to . Karsten Kossatz, the founder of the application Independesk. He comments that the application works in a similar way to those that offer car sharing, but in this case desks are rented. “Any company that has desks available can put them on the platform and offer it to people in their neighborhood, so that instead of telecommuting from home, they do it from there,” he says. The director of the application -which emerged in the first wave of covid-19-, points out that the usual price ranges between one and five euros per hour, although the most “special” have a higher price and offer extra services such as food . Telecommuting from the Espionage Museum costs about four euros for an hour and, in the center on the shores of Lake Müggelsee – the largest in Berlin -, about nine. From the TV Tower it costs almost 40, although according to Kossatz, Wi-Fi, water, coffee and a breakfast with cereals and fruit are offered. Regarding the sense of paying to work, the person responsible for the initiative comments that it may be an option for those who work from home is complicated, for example, because they live with relatives or children. Regarding the profile of people who usually reserve these places, he says that it is very diverse: “We have parents who use it when their children are in daycare, or companies that rent them for their employees to give them an alternative to teleworking and work. in the company, “he says. TELEWORKING FROM THE TELEVISION TOWER At nearly 400 meters high in total, the Television Tower is the tallest building in Berlin. Located in the well-known Alexanderplatz square, it was built in 1969 under the regime of the GDR (German Democratic Republic) to demonstrate the efficiency of the socialist system and is currently considered one of the symbols of the city. “The Television Tower is a place to sit and be creative. It is the most special place you can rent to telecommute and when we asked those responsible for it, they immediately supported us,” explains the founder of the application. For the marketing manager of the Television Tower, Mathias Dinier, it is an “incredible” idea to let people carry out their craft from spaces like this monument. Although, as he explains, the Television Tower had to be closed between November and mid-June due to restrictions due to the pandemic, since June 18 it has once again welcomed both tourists and people to telecommute. In Germany, which is in full de-escalation of restrictions, employers must continue to offer the telework service whenever possible, according to the ordinance of the Federal Government in force until June 30. For those employees whose presence in the workplace is essential, their companies should offer coronavirus tests once a week and twice to the groups with the highest risk of infection. María Alonso (c) . Agency