The United States government accused Chinese hackers that allegedly trying to access information about COVID-19 which is in the hands of the Donald Trump government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States’ computer security agency reported in a statement that Chinese-origin hackers had attempted to access and stealing confidential data about the COVID-19 vaccine. Hackers would have tried to obtain

“Valuable intellectual property and public data related to vaccines, treatments and tests of networks and personnel related to research on COVID-19.”

In its statement the North American government did not offer details on the alleged attack, although he stated that this kind of actions constitute a threat to combat the coronavirus pandemic:

“China’s attempts at these sectors represent a significant threat to our nations’ response to COVID-19.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused China during the pandemic, noting that the Asian country has hidden the number of cases of the disease in his country, or to allege that they are trying to steal technological secrets from the US. USA These allegations are without foundation, said China’s foreign minister. in North America:

“We are the world leader in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to make China a target of rumors and defamation without any evidence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed approximately 290,000 people, with the United States being the country with the most deaths with an estimated 80,000 deaths.

