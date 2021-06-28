Chinese Guanyu Zhou will replace Alonso in FP1 of the Austrian GP

The team Alpine F1 Team has confirmed that Guanyu Zhou (Shanghai, China; May 30, 1999) will participate in his first Formula 1 practice session at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix of this next weekend.

Zhou, currently the team’s test driver and member of the Alpine Academy from 2019, it will therefore debut the first weekend of July, and will at the hands of Fernando Alonso’s A521 car for the duration of the one hour practice

Zhou joined the Academy in early 2019 after three consecutive years at the Formula 3 European Championship of the FIA. He was the best rookie in his first season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship of 2019 after achieving five podiums throughout the season. In 2020, Zhou claimed his first Formula 2 victory in the sprint race of Sochi (Rusia), becoming the first mainland Chinese driver to win an international single-seater race, which allowed him to reach sixth place in the championship.

Driving in FP1 on an F1 GP weekend is a dream come true and one more step towards my ultimate goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver

The young 22-year-old pilot currently leads Formula 2 of 2021 after three rounds, with two victories in Bahrain Y Monaco, and has also achieved two other podiums.

Zhou will become the first Chinese driver in eight years to participate in an F1 weekend. He was also the first Chinese driver to drive a Formula 1 car on the streets of a central Chinese city, when he drove the E20-powered Formula 1 single-seater. Renault through the streets of Xintiandi, the fashion district of her hometown, Shanghai, in 2019.

It will be even more special for driving Fernando’s car, he inspired me to continue racing when I was young

Logically, Zhou was more than happy: “Driving in FP1 on a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend is like a dream come true and one more step towards my ultimate goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver. very special moment. I’m preparing as much as I can to be ready and also to make sure that I can accomplish all the goals and plans that the team tells me. There have not been many Chinese drivers in Formula 1, so being behind the wheel of an F1 car during a race weekend will be a feeling of pride, “he added,” it will be even more special for the fact of driving the car. from Fernando (Alonso), as he inspired me to continue racing when I was young. I am very happy with my accomplishments so far and I am very grateful for the support I receive from those around me. My goal is to maximize this opportunity and I am looking forward to it. “

What Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, replied: “The goal of young drivers to make their F1 debut is incredibly difficult. We are proud to support new talents to reach their goals. In his role as a test driver, Guanyu has participated in test sessions and simulators, making free practice in a current car a logical and important step for one of the Academy’s brightest stars. This experience will help him enormously, as it is a step forward towards the ultimate goal, which is none other than to occupy a full-time F1 seat. “